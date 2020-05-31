Worth repeating
Today, June 1, marks the 70th anniversary of a daring speech made on the floor of the U.S. Senate by Maine Republican Margaret Chase Smith, at a time when others avoided speaking out for fear of having their careers destroyed:
“I speak as a Republican. I speak as a woman. I speak as a United States Senator. ... Surely it is clear that this nation will continue to suffer as long as it is governed by the present ineffective Democratic administration (the Truman administration).
“Yet to displace it with a Republican regime embracing a philosophy that lacks political integrity or intellectual honesty would prove equally disastrous to this nation. The nation sorely needs a Republican victory. But I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny: Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear.”
Al Harbury
Clemmons
A convention solution
Recently, the question has been asked if the state of North Carolina’s phasing in of safe protocols for its citizens might be fast enough for Trump and the Republicans to hold their National Convention in Charlotte in August.
That is, will the COVID-19 phased guidelines of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan be at the stage where the anticipated 50,000 Republican attendees will be allowed to gather in Charlotte’s NBA arena?
As a liberal Democrat, this writer dislikes seeing the name of North Carolina associated with anything of a Republican nature at such a national level. But that’s just me.
However, it’s my nature to provide a solution when I bring up a problem, so here you go:
Move the Republican Convention to Russia.
Vladimir Putin could easily find a willing facility in Moscow to host the Republicans. And, instead of hiding his illegal support for Trump as was done in 2016, Putin could do it out in the open. And, instead of working through intermediaries to help write the Republican platform, Putin could be hands-on. And, the biggest benefit of all, would be that Trump and Putin could have their behind-the-curtain meetings at morning, noon and night.
Brad Niven
Winston-Salem
Common knowledge
While visiting the Ypsilanti, Mich., Ford plant on May 21, President Trump said, “The company founded by a man named Henry Ford. Good blood lines, good blood lines. If you believe in that stuff, you’ve got good blood.”
Good blood lines?
That’s actually what Ford would have said about himself; he was an anti-Semite and one of America’s staunchest proponents of eugenics.
Remember eugenics?
During World War II, Ford’s company produced vehicles for the Nazi regime.
This is nothing esoteric; it’s pretty common knowledge.
It’s hard to know what excuse would be more disturbing: That Trump had no clue what he was talking about because he’s just that ignorant, or that Trump knew exactly what he was saying. We shouldn’t have to hope our president is just too dumb to understand the words coming out of his mouth. And given his history of racist statements, it’s not like he deserves the benefit of the doubt.
The fact that Trump has a Jewish daughter and son-in-law — which some people have used in his defense — is irrelevant, the same way it’s irrelevant when a racist white person claims to have black friends.
Please, please, vote for Joe Biden in November. It’s so embarrassing to our whole country to have Trump in the White House.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
(2) comments
Oh, so this is what Colin Kaepernick was “talking” about!
Last LTE: Both Ford and GM’s German facilities were seized as “enemy property” when Germany declared war on the US. Henry Ford did not operate those plants during the war any more than US generals commanded Wehrmacht soldiers.
