A better witness
I’m a pro-life conservative Christian and I reject the panicked thinking that is now driving for a cold reopening of our businesses at the cost of human life.
I was affected deeply by the letter “Today’s conservatives” (April 17). I know that there are some loudmouths out there, like Bill O’Reilly, who come across very harshly. But he doesn’t represent all of us. Neither do all those hotheads on cable TV.
I support Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to keep our state “shut down” for now. It is very hard to do and it is worrisome to people like me who have to work for a living. But we can’t risk the lives of our school children or our elderly just for a paycheck.
Reopening will never be 100% safe. There will come a time when we just have to do it. But the longer we can hold out, the safer we will be when we do reopen.
I urge all my Christian brothers and sisters to take courage, be patient and trust in God. The letter writer is correct — the way we behave now will be a better witness of our faith than anything else we might hope for.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Such a normal thing
The writer of the April 16 letter “In a dream” needs a haircut, and asks whether Gov. Roy Cooper needs one. Whatever their hairlines, I know I am getting a little scruffy, as are millions of North Carolinians. The writer urges Cooper to lift the stay-at-home order as it applies to haircuts, and let us get cleaned up.
It’s such a small thing, such a normal thing, such a social thing, getting a haircut. But experts with decades of experience in the macabre science of pandemics, those who know the risks better than the writer or I do, think there is a significant risk of a mere haircut turning deadly; not forever, but for now.
I support local businesses too, but I’m not trading a small risk to my life, or my loved ones, or my friends, or anyone, for a haircut.
Steve Scroggin
Winston-Salem
A good message
On March 13, our nation officially slipped into the coronavirus pandemic, commencing with the biggest shutdown of businesses and commerce in U.S. history. People began working from home. Cars stayed in garages. Cabs were parked. Airlines cancelled flights. Cruise ships stopped cruising (except those carrying COVID-19 passengers).
On the morning of April 5 as my wife and I were walking our dog, I observed the sky was “bluer than I had ever remembered seeing it,” and remarked that the laser treatment I had recently received was hugely successful. I was thrilled!
Then, on about April 15, I read a news article datelined in India that described that for the first time in more than 30 years, people in central India were able to observe the tops of the Himalaya mountains 100 miles away! It went on to explain that because India had been on lockdown since January because of COVID-19, cars were not being driven, buses weren’t running, airplanes weren’t flying, factories were shuttered and the pollution in that country, which had been one of the top 10 most polluted countries on the globe, had cleaner air — in fact, the pollution rate had dropped 40% since the beginning of January!
So, while my vision was improved with the laser treatment, I realized that the reason the sky looked bluer was that there was a good message in the horrible story of the pandemic — the message that we can do better for our environment, much better.
Peter Driscoll
Winston-Salem
A nightmare
I dreamed that a tyrannical, ignorant, narcissistic, misogynistic, immoral man was elected to the presidency. When I awoke, I discovered that my nightmare was reality and I have been living this nightmare for 3½ years.
Just when I thought that it could not get worse, the country was hit by a pandemic.
Although the president knew about the danger in January, he ignored the reports from the World Health Organization and scientists. He lied, telling us that the pandemic was fully under control and that the number of cases would soon be zero. Meanwhile, the pandemic around the world and in the U.S. grew.
New York was hit so hard that bodies had to be temporarily buried in mass graves and health care workers could not get personal protective equipment; N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged for ventilators. The president continued his daily “updates,” standing at the podium lying, insulting reporters and bragging about his great TV ratings.
One by one, governors have stepped forward to provide leadership in this desperate time. I feel fortunate to live in Winston-Salem where Mayor Allen Joines took the early initiative to issue the stay-at-home order in order to save lives and keep from overwhelming our health care system. I feel very fortunate to live in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper took the initiative to issue the stay-at-home order for the same reasons.
Thank you, Mayor Joines! Thank you, Gov. Cooper, for showing us what it means to be a leader!
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Last LTR A nightmare. How many Trump voters are going to die between now and November? How many people who listened to their president and his Fox Newsmouthpieces, who jammed the Michigan capitol steps and the megachurches on Easter because the president said it was safe, will be dead by June? Quite a lot, I fear. Trump has labored mightily to convince his people that this is all some sort of ruse to keep him from being re-elected, and millions of those people have swallowed it whole. Stay closed!
