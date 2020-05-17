Understanding ‘Obamagate’
Let me see if I understand “Obamagate.”
The former presidential candidate who says that the presidency gives him the power to do anything he wants, who played footsie with Russians who offered dirt on his political opponent, who in fact publicly urged Russia to reveal dirt on his opponent, who claimed both to have business investments in Russia and not to have business investments in Russia, but who turned out to have secretly proposed building a tower in Moscow even while running for president, who claimed both to be friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin and not to know Putin, who was warned by the previous president as well as people in his own administration not to hire Gen. Michael Flynn because he wasn’t trustworthy and who, in fact, fired Flynn for lying (he says), who kept firing the country’s attorney general until he got one who would do what he said — that man is upset because the previous president thought we might should check things out? Is that it? Have I missed anything?
Oh, yeah; we’re in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed about 80,000 Americans and the current president seems to have a little trouble focusing.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
A small minority
I just to say that I think you are making too much of these protesters in Raleigh and elsewhere. They represent a small minority of the population, and they certainly don’t represent conservatives like me. I am sheltering at home as much as I can and as far as I know, so are all of my friends.
I support the Second Amendment, but I wouldn’t show up at the Legislative Building in Raleigh carrying a gun and no one else should, either. You shouldn’t brandish a weapon in public unless you’re planning to use it.
Having said so, it is necessary to open our communities back up as soon as we can. People in America rely on their hard work for the money they need. We need to reopen safely, but we need to reopen.
The Rev. Ron Baity (“Local pastor: ‘Let us go back’” May 15) is right that churches should be allowed to meet. Church folk are smart enough to decide what kind of risks they’re willing to take.
For the record, I support President Trump and everything he’s trying to accomplish for our nation. That doesn’t mean I support all of his tweets or his public statements. He’s not a scientist, but he’s got competent scientists working to help reopen our country. So far, he’s listened to them.
Trump’s administration is fighting very hard to protect our intellectual properties from Chinese exploitation. You should write more about that.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
The biggest crime
On May 11, during the coronavirus pep rally, Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker asked President Trump: “Mr. President, in one of your Mother’s Day tweets you appear to accuse President Obama of ‘the biggest political crime in American history, by far,’ those were your words. What crime exactly are you accusing President Obama of committing and do you believe the Justice Department should prosecute him?”
Trump replied (to quote verbatim): “Obamagate — it’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on from before I even got elected and it’s a disgrace that it happened and if you look at what’s gone on and if you look at now all of this information that’s being released, and from what I understand, that’s only the beginning. Some terrible things happened and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. And you’ll be seeing what’s going on over the next, over the coming weeks but I, and I wish you’d write honestly about it, but unfortunately you choose not to do so.”
Rucker asked again: “What is the crime exactly that you’re accusing him of?”
Trump replied: “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody, all you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”
Well, I’m convinced.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
A threat to our nation
The real question isn’t whether one state pays more in taxes than another, or manages affairs differently than another. The real question is whether we’re the United States or a group of states, each of which is on its own.
Imagine Hillary Clinton were president and said she wouldn’t give any relief to North Carolina unless it promised to restore UNC funding to previous levels. Would that be OK?
That’s exactly what President Trump is threatening to do — no money for blue states unless they change policies that he dislikes.
Our country is much more divided now than it was four years ago because, like the headline of the May 9 David von Drehle column says, “Trump has no interest in unity.” This crisis provided Trump with an opportunity to encourage all of us to work together, but instead, he’s pitting state against state — literally, at times, as they search for PPE. Trump thrives on chaos and outrage. Those are his tools.
There was a time when we couldn’t have imagined the division of the USSR. With Trump in office, it’s easier every day to imagine the United States dissolving. He is a threat to our nation.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
