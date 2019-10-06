Perfect?
I realize this isn’t the most important aspect of the Ukraine scandal, but isn’t it funny that President Trump keeps saying that his conversation with the Ukrainian president was “perfect”?
Most people would say, “Oh, we had a good conversation.” Some presidents would say, “We had a productive conversation.” But — perfect? Really? It couldn’t be any better?
I don’t know that I’ve ever had a perfect conversation.
Philip Bent
Winston-Salem
The first step
Evidence of climate change has been plentiful lately, with the climate protest in Winston-Salem (“Advocating for Earth,” Sept. 21), 95-degree weather in early October, and an eagle-cam set to film melting Alpine glaciers (“Eagle films glaciers as Earth warms,” Oct. 3). The Yale/George Mason program on climate communication reports that Americans who believe climate change is happening now outnumber those who don’t by a 5-1 ratio, and 70% think it either is harming or will harm people across the world. So when and how will we actually do something instead of continuing to pass this problem along to our children and grandchildren?
The first step may be as simple as pricing carbon at the source. Toxic waste cannot be dumped for free, yet we allow the burning of fossil fuels at costs that far underestimate downstream effects. With carbon pricing and a border adjustment, the free market will direct individuals and businesses to do their part toward more efficient and cleaner alternatives while incentivizing other countries to decrease their emissions as well.
This approach has broad bipartisan support from legislators, economists and businesses, and there are currently six bills between the U.S. House and Senate incorporating carbon pricing. We need to demand that Rep. Virginia Foxx, Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr either support a carbon pricing bill or let us know exactly why they disagree with the world’s scientists and economists and propose an alternative plan before it’s too late.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
No more shine
On Sept. 28, I took my entries up to the fair to be judged later. I got the overwhelming feeling of sadness when I was there.
Always before when I showed up, there was laughter and noise going on; people greeting friends; people oohing and aahing over others’ work.
I did not hear that this year.
I can only lay this at the feet of that small group of people who have upset the status quo and feel the word “Dixie” in the name of the fair suggests slavery and all that went with it.
I’m not sure I will enter anything in the fair next year as the shine has been taken off this wonderful fall apple.
Pat Hardy
Winston-Salem
Democracy
On Oct. 1, President Trump congratulated China on 70 years of communist rule.
This guy really doesn’t believe in democracy at all, does he? I mean, that conclusion stares us in the face every time he opens his mouth.
Larry Host
Winston-Salem
Local climate action
Has anyone noticed the record-breaking heat here and around the globe this summer?
Fortunately, Gov. Roy Cooper and his staff have noticed and are developing a Clean Energy Plan. While it fails to adequately address methane (aka natural gas) and the wood pellet industry, it is a good start. The U.S. Congress has noticed and now has a bipartisan committee looking at the climate disaster and ways to mitigate it.
The Journal has printed several letters asking Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Rep. Virginia Foxx to support legislation for a carbon fee and dividend. So far those letters appear to be falling on deaf ears, but other congressional officials have noticed the heat. Even Duke Energy has noticed and is committing to be 100% carbon free by 2050. Unfortunately, its plan relies heavily on natural gas, a climate killer. Many of these actions take us in the right direction, but with their serious inherent flaws, much more needs to be done.
Isn’t it time for our Triad counties, cities, local communities, schools and businesses to notice the heat and create their own plans with lots of citizen input? Converting to renewable fuels and reducing the fossil fuels we burn in our cars and trucks, homes, public buildings and commercial and industrial establishments can go a long way toward reducing carbon emissions while creating well-paying jobs.
Twenty-two communities in North Carolina have passed renewable energy resolutions pledging to take action. When will it happen here in the Triad?
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
