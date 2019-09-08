Makeover long overdue
I love the fair! I have been going for over 60 years and have many fond memories, except the one as a child when I unfortunately witnessed a pig give birth, an experience that has scarred me for life. But mostly I remember riding the double-decker Ferris wheel, the swings and the Round-Up with friends.
I love fair food — turnip greens and cornbread at the church booths, roasted corn, fried apple pies in Yesterday’s Village, and fudge chased with a cup of cold milk at the N.C. Dairy Association booth, which was always a bargain. I was disappointed that they weren’t there last year and hope they return.
A visit to the fair wouldn’t be complete without watching the racing pigs and enjoying the music at the Clock Tower stage.
So as a long-time fair goer and a marketing professional for more than 30 years, here’s my 2 cents about the name change. It is not uncommon for companies to have a makeover and after 50 years as the Dixie Classic Fair, a makeover is long overdue. Changing the name, creating a logo that is more relevant to the 21st century, going with new colors and distinctive branding, all would give the fair a much-needed boost. The name “Dixie” is outdated and limiting in its vision.
A new name and look will take the fair into the 21st century. The new energy and appeal will make the investment in new marketing materials well worth it.
I can’t wait!
Judie Holcomb-Pack
Winston-Salem
Biden’s gaffes
Isn’t it about time we started hearing more about former Vice President Joe Biden’s gaffes and inability to tell reality from fantasy? That’s what every other letter in The Readers’ Forum seems to say about President Trump.
Biden recently tried to tell a story about giving a medal to a heroic Navy captain. He’s been telling the story for years.
But according to the Washington Post, “Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient, as well as his own role in the ceremony” wrong.
Biden is the king of gaffes. After all this complaining about Trump’s “lies,” are they really going to consider electing a man who has one foot or the other in his mouth at all times?
And without Biden, what hope do Democrats have? Sen. Bernie Sanders? Really?
All I can say to Democrats is, better buckle up for four more years of dynamic leadership, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Support our military
While everyone was distracted by “Sharpie-gate,” President Trump was busy moving $80 million worth of construction projects at North Carolina military bases to pay for his useless border wall.
That includes $40 million for a new battalion complex and ambulatory care center at Camp Lejeune, as well as a planned elementary school to serve families at Fort Bragg.
But hey, I’m sure Trump will still praise the military and take credit for its success every time he stands in front of one of those flags he likes to wrap himself around. That’s more important than actual money for our soldiers — isn’t it?
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Listen
Tonight at bedtime, go outside and listen closely. You just might hear President Trump giving us in Winston-Salem the old horse laugh.
Blacks and whites arguing; he loves it. If we continue and the Democrats keep chattering, he won’t have to spend much on his campaign.
Harold Hayes
Clemmons
