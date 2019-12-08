Too late now
When President Obama was first elected, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with his Republican colleagues and said (to paraphrase), “Whatever he’s for, we’re against. No cooperation. We’re going to block everything.” McConnell stated that his highest priority was to make Obama a one-term president. He even refused to stand with Obama and warn the American public about Russian tampering in the 2016 election.
So all the Republicans complaining that the Democrats have had it out for President Trump since Day One? Boo hoo. This is the way Republicans decided the game would be played. It’s too late to whine about it now.
Republican officials and Fox News commentators spent years stirring up their base by complaining that Obama was violating the Constitution. But the officials wouldn’t take action to impeach Obama, even though their believing base begged them to, because Obama didn’t actually violate the Constitution. If they could have, they would have.
But Trump has broken the law and violated the Constitution. He deserves to be impeached.
Our nation is seriously divided and it’s dangerous. But it’s not going to be healed until Republicans turn away from the lies and distortions being fed to them by Republican legislators and Fox News.
Republican legislators like Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana are now bare-facedly placing Russia first rather than American first by lending credence to Russia’s Ukraine conspiracy theory. We’re all doomed unless the base takes responsibility for itself and leaves the Trump cult.
Gregory Berry
Winston-Salem
Future love
Jimmy Kimmel once quipped: “There’s a lot of talk about how global warming will be a disaster for future generations. When you think about it, it’s hard to care. What have these future generations ever done for us?”
But this is the best time to care.
At this time of year, we cherish our family and open our hearts to charity. We reflect upon our past and look to the future. Our greatest gift is love, and what better way to express our love and look toward the future than to reduce carbon emissions? A future with clean water, clean air and clean land is a gift to our grandchildren and their children. Previous generations did not have the information to understand the urgency for action. But today we do, and we must act.
We can no longer kick this ball down the road or sit back and wait for others to act. Congress needs to tell them climate action is top priority. It will not act unless we demand it. The squeaky wheel will get the grease, but it must squeak first!
The best bipartisan climate solution currently before Congress is the Energy Innovation Act (HR 763). This carbon fee and dividend approach rebates fees back to consumers to offset cost increases and stimulates the economy through innovation.
Contact Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and start a squeaky wheel for action on climate change by supporting HR 763. Give the future your love.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Overwhelming evidence
The evidence presented at the U.S. House impeachment inquiry has overwhelmingly proven that President Trump conspired to commit bribery and extortion and diminished our national security.
But the president has groomed his supporters into a religious cult, just like the Rev. Jim Jones. Jones brainwashed his followers so thoroughly that they willingly drank poison and died en masse.
Let us hope that Trump’s followers wake up before they drink any more of Trump’s poison.
Steve Slechta
Winston-Salem
Your game
Republicans bet on Hunter Biden to prove Joe Biden’s corruption. Fine.
I’ll see Hunter Biden with Ivanka Trump and raise them Donald J. Trump Jr.
They’ll see me with Biden’s father Joe as vice president.
Then I’ll raise them President Donald J. Trump.
Silly? It’s your game, Republicans.
If Hunter Biden’s job at Burisma proves that he and his father are/were corrupt, fine. Don’t elect Joe Biden as president. Just apply the same reasoning to a sitting president. Impeach him, right? Forget all the other stuff like extortion, obstruction of justice and abuse of power.
Just using the Republicans’ own argument.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
