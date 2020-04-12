Trusting in science
Science and policy are inextricably linked. Look no further than the president’s daily coronavirus briefings to see the positive impacts that science can have in setting policy, as well as how recommendations of scientists and technical experts can often be lost in the face of politics. If nothing else, this current crisis makes clear that science, and the expertise of our universities’ students, faculty and researchers that underpins it, must be present at the table where decision-makers can best apply it.
Though most of us are still adapting to social distancing and stay-at-home orders (and are immensely grateful to all essential workers and health care professionals risking their safety to help us maintain some sense of “normalcy”), Congress will soon turn to setting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. It is crucial that our elected representatives ensure strong funding levels for federal agencies that support basic science.
Basic science grants and programs account for less than 1% of the federal budget, but are essential in helping our colleges and universities, as well as the private sector, provide vital resources and training for STEM students. Not only will increased funding better prepare our future scientists to join the growing, high-tech workforce of North Carolina (especially in the Triad and Research Triangle), their expertise will be invaluable when our country faces its next challenge. Please ask our senators and our representative to support science funding, and ensure a future of well-informed, evidence-based decision-making.
David Gorelick
Winston-Salem
Do a good turn
I am saddened by letters in the Readers’ Forum. We do not need or want negative or hate spewed by these writers. Our world is in a crisis of terrible circumstances with the COVID-19 and Christians are celebrating the happy and joyous Easter holiday. We have so much to be thankful for here in the U.S. But the naysayers keep trying to bring us all down with their hate and ill will.
And look outside, you all; springtime is especially timely as nature reveals the beauty of this Earth.
Why do our local folks want to make hate the byword for today? Anyhow, this attitude of discord should stop now!
If you need to hate, I ask you to go into bathroom or isolate yourself, close the door, turn on the fan and scream at yourself in the mirror. We need to be in a different attitude and action. If you have the guts, resources and motivation, please look for ways to help, encourage and build up positive actions. Or as the Boy Scout Slogan directs us, “Do a good turn daily.”
Tony Perkins
Winston-Salem
