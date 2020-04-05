Character and leadership
I am again impressed by the resilience of our country under stress, the initiative and selflessness of so many caring people. If only our president demonstrated that kind of character, and demonstrated leadership more similar to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who speaks factually, truthfully, clearly and constructively. He even acknowledges what he does not know, a breath of fresh air. From President Trump we hear lies, fabrications, self-aggrandizement and lack of accountability. He truly has a talent for lying, “the likes of which we’ve never seen! “
COVID-19 manifested itself so quickly, so undeniably, that Trump was belatedly forced to acknowledge the reality and respond. First, it was a hoax. Then, it would be short-lived, back in business by Easter. He claimed we had enough test kits, PPE supplies and ventilators even while most governors on the front lines reported otherwise. Fortunately, wiser professionals prevailed and implemented meaningful response plans, though later than could have been had our president been fit for his office. His claims of “fake news!“ are merely a tactical measure for covering up his failures. His administration is far too Trump University-like to have credibility.
We need a leader who believes in natural law and science, in the good of people, sees and speaks with clarity, acknowledges and addresses difficult problems forthrightly. That does not define Trump. Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.“ Let’s not give Trump a second time.
Len Preslar
Winston-Salem
A word of thanks
We all appreciate the efforts of medical and protective personnel during these times. I would like to give a word of thanks to the forgotten workers who keep working their normal jobs as much as possible.
I especially commend the factory workers who chug along while watching others work from home or, from their perspective, get paid time off. No offense meant to anyone.
Walter Ganson
King
Human emotions
There is no doubt COVID-19 is a national emergency being handled state by state. While anger and panic are very human emotions, in the long term they do not solve anything. Our state leaders are trying to make the best decisions they can for the long-term health of each state and ultimately our nation.
People are getting sick from this and people are dying from this every day. Some parents are getting angry because their kids staying on campus are being sent home probably for the semester and they want instant refunds for housing and related expenses. Everything happening related to the fallout from COVID-19 has to be worked down through because we have never experienced this before.
Many people are volunteering to put themselves at risk to help others, including our doctors and nurses. We as a nation need to be appreciative of every effort being made to help others. We need to say to ourselves: “Can I help one other person in some way today?” And before each day is over, we need to say to a Higher Power: “Thank you for this day and thank you for being by my side.”
Diana Ward
Boone
Fairness
The article “Third left-leaning political advocacy group says Forsyth seats can be flipped” (March 29) is important and reasonably balanced reporting. However, it is unfair to include photos of the incumbents without photos of candidate Terri LeGrand and Dan Besse, who are running for state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s and state House Debra Conrad’s seats, respectively. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. The two legislative seats in Forsyth — Senate District 31 and House District 74 — are key to Democrats regaining control of the N.C. legislature. We expect fair and unbiased reporting.
I hope it is obvious to most compassionate voters that something significant needs to be done to provide health care for many more, if not all, of our citizens now. Millions of people are losing their jobs and health insurance coverage through no fault of their own because of COVID-19. If the current legislature had done its job, we would have a safety net in place (e.g., Medicaid) for these hard-working families. The incumbents sided with their party and prevented that from happening.
Instead, now many families will struggle to access health care at the time when it’s most urgently needed.
I supported Terri LeGrand and Dan Besse in the last election, where they both lost by very narrow margins in gerrymandered districts. I support them now because they are well-qualified to fight for more fair and just health care, improved education, clean air and water, effective and efficient government and greater public safety.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
Good letter
A sincere thank you to Larry Roth for his March 23 letter “All his promises.” It was certainly a positive start to my morning, considering what we are all currently trying to deal with, especially the public pity party I (and others) tried to make sense of on national TV the night before. Thank goodness for ESPN!
Mr. Roth, please continue writing, it is helpful to many of us.
Jason Schrader
Clemmons
LTR #1 Narcissist Trump says we’ve got plenty of tests available, when we don’t. He declares that Google is building a comprehensive drive-thru testing website, when it isn’t. He sends a Navy hospital ship to New York and it proves little more than an excuse for a campaign commercial, arriving and sitting almost empty in the Hudson. A New York hospital executive calls it a joke. Look to someone like Angela Merkel
Chancellor of Germany whose leadership has produced real results in that country and her approval ratings are pushing 80% while Trump wallows in the mid 40s. She leads not blames others.
At the moment, with only 24 beds in use on the Comfort, your observation is reasonable. Let’s wait till the end of the week. This may be peak week for NYC. There are already CV patients aboard the ship. There will be more.
I wouldn’t worry about the good ship Comfort being a campaign ad. An LTE writer complained about Trump’s briefings being campaign events. Hah! Trump’s performances are torpedoing Republicans’ prospects in Nov. And with the stock fire sale side shows starring Senators Burr and Loeffler, there may well be so-called Blue Wave, unless Comrade overtakes Joltin’ Joe.
