Courageous actions
I’m inspired and encouraged by the countless acts of generosity I’ve witnessed during the pandemic: ordinary people pitching in to sew masks, making PPE for medical staff, delivering groceries for people who are homebound or elderly, and sharing resources, like toilet paper, with those who don’t have any. This pandemic has been a remarkable opportunity to find the best in ourselves and come together as a community.
So, to the people at the ReOpenNC protest who chose to heckle Amber Brown, a nurse practitioner from Kernersville (“Kernersville nurse endured heckling at Raleigh protest,” April 24), including derogatory comments about her weight, I ask, do you feel this is the best use of your time? Do you feel you’re making things better? Do you feel you’re living up to the expectations of your parents, grandparents and ancestors? Do you think the rest of us who are sacrificing, pulling together and working hard admire you for your immature, demeaning and shameful behavior? What outcome did you expect?
Because here’s what you get: The majority of us support Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order and will work even harder to care for each other by staying safe, staying home and continuing with our everyday good deeds. You’ve only strengthened our resolve to do good.
And to Amber Brown, you are truly my hero. I aspire to your level of courage.
Cyndi Briggs
Winston-Salem
Don’t drink bleach
I can’t believe, on Friday, I had to listen to news reports — and a press release from the maker of Lysol and Dettol — warning people not to drink or inject bleach. All this because President Trump is, as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly said, a moron.
First Trump said coronavirus was no big deal. Then he hyped an antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, unproven for COVID-19, causing shortages for people who actually need it. Now he suggests injecting disinfectants. This moron is going to get people killed, and I’ll bet before this letter is printed, he will have done or said something equally moronic.
No, he’s not a genius. No, he doesn’t have good “instincts” about science or medicine — that’s not how science or medicine work. He is a moron who can’t even speak in complete sentences. And he’s the most dangerous kind of moron — the kind who thinks he’s smarter than everyone else.
But hey, let’s get all worked up about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refrigerator. Let’s worry because former Vice President Joe Biden forgot what city he was in once.
Nobody should listen to anything Trump says and the fact that anyone does should scare rational people to death. As if a pandemic weren’t enough, he is a danger to this nation.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Supporting postal workers
Every time I listen to the news or read the paper, I find myself blurting out, “I can’t believe …” And then I remember the day before what I couldn’t believe. I can’t believe that President Trump doesn’t want to help the United States Postal Service that is anticipating a staggering deficit due to reduction of mail being sent by marketers. Postal workers are putting themselves at risk every day to make sure mail is delivered to us.
I have been hoping that with time on their hands, more people would to return to letter writing instead of texting and posting. I have made a commitment to send a few handwritten notes every week to family and friends. The dollar stores have a great selection of cards and the post office is still open so you can purchase stamps. (Choose the pretty ones!)
It made my day to receive a thinking-of-you card from a friend recently. It’s prominently displayed on my table, something you can’t do with a text message or Facebook post. I encourage everyone to make someone’s day by mailing them a card — and you will also help support our United States Postal Service.
Judie Holcomb-Pack
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
[offtopic].oh look Martha, the comoany bill Gates founded is still doing what he started doing decades ago. He loves American cash, but American trained workers.. not so much
https://www.fairus.org/issue/workforce-economy/25-companies-hire-h-1b-workers
Joe Biden has more problems now than remembering where he is. It appears that former staffer Tara Reade’s allegations that the former senator pushed her against a wall, fondled her, kissed her and penetrated her with his fingers are gaining traction from the Metoo movement and CNN. His comments supporting Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser and saying that any woman brave enough to come forward deserves to be heard are certainly pertinent in this situation. How could any woman consent to be his running mate if this alleged attack is proven true. Odds of a Trump vs Biden election just diminished greatly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.