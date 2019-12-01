Get creative
I’ve listened to the impeachment hearings. It appears the House will now send articles of impeachment to the Senate and the Senate will vote to not uphold the impeachment. This all-or-nothing approach runs the risk of not achieving a measure of justice in the eyes of many Americans. Given that both political parties acknowledge President Trump’s behavior was “inappropriate” at least (and “illegal” at most), the argument is no longer whether he did something wrong, but whether the offenses are impeachable or not.
Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 may suggest there is room for creativity here. Could the Senate consider other punishments that “shall not extend further than to removal from office”? Censure, an apology to Ukraine and our State Department, community service hours and/or suspension of the privilege of tweeting are just a couple of thoughts that come to mind. This is how most parents would approach disciplining a child’s acknowledged misbehavior (i.e., whether you think I’m equating Trump to a child is for you to decide). I would recommend this approach if Trump were a Democrat or if President Obama had found himself in a similar situation during his tenure. This really isn’t a partisan issue.
And speaking of presidents, where are our former presidents on this topic? If Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush (in particular) and Obama came out and indicated what they feel would have been an appropriate penalty if they had committed the alleged offenses, I think America would be all ears.
The Nov. 22 guest column “Congress: Help N.C.’s solar market grow” makes several important points: renewable energy is essential to reduce fossil fuel emissions and address climate change, the thousands of solar energy jobs in North Carolina are good for our economy and there is bipartisan support for clean energy policies.
Unfortunately, while the solar energy credit may be “one of the most successful clean-energy policies in history,” such piecemeal strategies have been grossly inadequate. Carbon emissions increased in the U.S. in 2018 after several years of decline, and with current strategies, projections are that we will only be 14-18% below 2005 carbon emissions by 2025.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act currently in Congress (HR 763) prices carbon at the source so that carbon emissions in all sectors will decrease, and the revenue is returned to U.S. households to boost the economy. All renewable energy sources would be stimulated via market forces while building efficiency, without having to “pick a winner.” The carbon fee and dividend approach is supported by 27 Nobel Laureate economists and four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, bipartisan legislators and such diverse organizations as Shell Oil, PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy. Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr should support this carbon fee and dividend approach because it will effectively reduce emissions while being business-friendly and continuing to grow the N.C. economy.
If there is anything to President Trump’s conspiracy theory about Ukraine, why can’t he present any evidence to support it? I realize he’s not big on this whole “evidence” thing, but seriously, are we supposed to take a compulsive liar’s word for it?
If there is anything to his conspiracy theory about Ukraine, why doesn’t he let members of his administration testify to the U.S. House? Is he so afraid of Rep. Adam Schiff that he’s not willing to take the chance of telling the truth?
The emperor has no clothes.
I agree wholeheartedly with the letter “Reading the paper” (Nov. 23). I take the paper, plump a pillow, and pour a cup. “Weather,” with its informative half-page, comes first for me. Next, “Nation & World.” Then I luxuriate on through the rest. What a pleasure it all is!
Thanks, Winston-Salem Journal.
