The warmest year
The lack of automobile use during quarantine has significantly reduced carbon emissions in the United States. Many are using this evidence to prove that the battle against climate change can be won through individual action alone, but the fact still stands that the effect this decrease has had on the climate is negligible.
NOAA’s March 2020 Climate Report predicts a 75% chance that this year will be the hottest summer in history. Our combined individual emissions decreases are a drop in the bucket of what change needs to be made in order to reverse the rising temperatures we see today.
Our actions alone through conservation cannot fix the problems we face because the lack of pollutants caused by this pandemic are still matched by factories and generators.
Legislation is needed to curb our rising temperatures, legislation that promotes the use of alternative energies and taxes carbon emissions to ensure emissions decrease.
This pandemic has shown we can make an effort for the greater good when the need arises. We need to lobby for legislative change to fix the climate crisis, and we as people need to push for change, to ensure against the future catastrophes climate change can bring.
Shamil Luqman
Winston-Salem
Good for mulch
I enjoy a newspaper in my hands and laughed through tears all the way through Sharon Randall’s June 13 column, “A new musical instrument can be risky.”
Having spent two years trying to play a new instrument, it was a great relief from all of our current appropriate concerns over health and civility for all.
Though costs have gone up, we still subscribe to a daily paper. I especially enjoy the editorials and read both sides of an issue. Note, on the same day, the column “Powell’s unjustified dig at Trump” by Hugh Hewitt and “A meeting with a leader,” about Gen. James Mattis, by local lawyer Chris Geis.
I also recently watched the movie “The Post” with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep about freedom of the press before Watergate.
Besides, the newspaper is always good for mulch in the garden, paper mâché, ground cover for spray painting and making good hats for young children and the young at heart! Thank you.
Ann Raines
Clemmons
Moving forward
In March of 1865 with Civil War victory close at hand, President Lincoln, in his second inaugural address, just 39 years after Thomas Jefferson’s passing, urged the nation to look forward, to “bind our wounds with malice toward none and charity to all.”
Today, much of the discourse is focused on that past with defacement and removal of statues. Our politicians clamor for removal of statues in the Capitol, renaming military bases — branding the Southern generals as traitors.
However, the moral divide between right and wrong of that era isn’t so clear as today’s 20-20 rear-view vision suggests. Lincoln acknowledged slavery was being perpetuated by both sides. Ulysses S. Grant married into a slave-owning family that gave him land and a slave to work it. I’d love to see, among today’s pundits, someone who’d say, “Yes, 155 years ago I would’ve joined the Union to wage war on my own family, friends and neighbors, my property. I would’ve lined up troops to attack and kill my own home folk.”
Can we not focus on moving forward as Lincoln urged? Revising policing protocols will help mend the symptoms of our economic and racial disparities. But the deep-rooted disparity that must be addressed before we can move forward to economic and racial equality lies in education. This will require massive reform and investment to accomplish. And we must engender the will to embark on the mission, or the status quo will remain unchanged.
Julian Drake
Winston-Salem
A right to protest
The people are outraged by events, such as George Floyd’s death, that have been happening for decades and are continuing to happen in America. We have taken to the streets to protest, to show our disapproval of the structures in power, which is our constitutional right.
In response, our government has attacked us with military force. What is happening is absolutely inhuman, and the government should be ashamed for the destruction it is causing.
Greeting peaceful protests with riot gear only incites fear on both sides, which can cause us all to act irrationally.
The people are being provoked by our government. Military force should never be used against civilians. We just want peace; we just want justice; we just want to be heard.
Emily Bigelow
Winston-Salem
Please
Dear friends,
Love your neighbor. Wear a mask.
Please. Thank you.
Dr. William Y. Rice III
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.