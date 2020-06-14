Alternate reality
When I look at President Trump’s approval rating, I can’t understand how 40% of Americans always support him. I’m beginning to think it’s like one of those optical illusions like on the Internet where some people looking at the dress see gold and others see blue.
Some people see Trump as a righteous, strong, competent leader who’s making America great. Others see him as an evil, weak, incompetent leader who’s making America into an evil empire.
I guess I’m one of the latter.
We’ve become a nation that:
- Hates “others”
- Values the economy over life itself
- Cages children
- Loves countries like Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Brazil
- Abandons our allies
- Relies on propaganda and lies daily
- Disparages war heroes and pardons war criminals.
I don’t call that a great America!
Brad Lindsey
Clemmons
Democrats are far left
Unfortunately, at this point, with all the available options, it’s either President Trump or radical socialism. The Democratic Party no longer aligns down the middle and is now far left. I look at every Democratic-led city that has had sole Democratic leadership the last 50-75 years and every one of them is in dire straits financially, culturally and morally; they are more of a canary in the coal mine than I already need.
Democratic governors have arrested people for protesting the closure of their businesses during the pandemic, but, when it fits their agenda, it’s a hands-off policy, when thousands of people peacefully protest police policies and some create havoc. It’s plainly obvious that a reduction or removal of police would be a societal disaster.
The Democratic Party is being held hostage and is being ravaged by a minority left-wing social hierarchy that is not being met with any resistance. Trump is behaviorally a barbarian, but he has to this point kept us out of wars with China, North Korea, etc. I myself would prefer to replace Trump with a more refined Republican, but we can’t.
I truly feel the media is absolutely biased as they cheer on pandemics, rioting, market crashes and American decline. Sometimes it takes an uneducated simple mind to see through all the academic hogwash. Civility and free speech must reign. God bless America!
Jim Potter
Clemmons
A flawed man
I never knew George Floyd. From what I have heard, he was a flawed man. We all are in one way or another. What I do know is that God does not choose the equipped; he equips the chosen. I am sure God was with George when he spoke his last words.
His words were chosen as a wake-up call to this world. Inhumanity to man, social injustice, pollution of our atmosphere, all condensed into three little words: “I can’t breathe!”
Annette Martin Collins
Winston-Salem
Only now
It’s about time. Only now, after millions and millions of unified people, all over the planet, have marched together in solidarity demanding social change at the most basic levels, only now, after persevering beyond the threats of tanks, tear gas, armed military personnel and attempts to revoke our constitutional right to free speech, only now are the leaders of our cities, counties and states beginning to listen and make incremental changes to ensure liberty and justice for all. It’s about time.
Stephanie Ingram
Winston-Salem
