The people behind the story
It’s not surprising that a highly contagious disease, COVID-19, spreads rapidly through prisons and care facilities. The people living in such institutions are not free to leave, spread out or protect themselves due to their dependency on others and lack of self-efficacy. But meat-processing plants? Hmmm. I think the real story here is who, exactly, is working in these plants?
Do these people feel free to seek medical help or have paid leave when they, or their family members, are sick? And do they have a voice regarding their working conditions?
Who are these people?
Why do I have the feeling these folks are marginalized, underpaid and perhaps, some of our most underserved citizens?
And what are we willing to do to support them, and their families, as they become ill trying to feed their own families, and ours?
Stephanie Ingram
Winston-Salem
Wealth of our nation
The 2020 United States of America is probably the wealthiest nation in the history of the world. Yet here we are:
1. We as a nation have no universal health coverage, no protection for the working poor and no protection for the nonworking poor. Yet a large number of our leaders are determined to prevent any health care expansion.
2. In the very midst of one of the worst health epidemics to confront the nation, there is a shortage of COVID-19 testing, masks and other life-saving necessities.
3. The nation’s elected leader led companies that declared bankruptcy six times. At what point did we, as a people, believe this is the person to lead us out of an economic crisis?
4. So at what point does the opening of the economy become more important than the lives of the most vulnerable? Just asking.
John Eder
Winston-Salem
Toddler in chief
When my son was a toddler, I would come to his defense if anyone was mean to him, or said bad things about him.
Sometimes he deserved criticism, but it didn’t matter. I always was there to protect him.
I think that is how his followers see Donald Trump. As their child, their toddler. They must protect him, no matter the cost to the nation.
If someone, whether the “deep state,” the Democrats, “fake news” or the news media, say anything negative about their toddler, they are quick with their excuses, no matter how irrational they may be.
The greater Trump’s sin, the greater they cry out in his defense. They forgive him for wrongdoings that they would quickly impeach any other president for.
But, again, Trump is theirs, they made him. They now must protect him .
The problem is, Trump is not the nation’s toddler.
Kathi Diana
Winston Salem
Safety first
I totally agreed with columnist Scott Sexton when he wrote, “Choosing lives over dollars is a good call” (March 27). And I appreciate that Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Plyler brought the county on board with the stay-at-home order issued by Mayor Allen Joines. I work in the service industry and don’t possess a medical degree, so I don’t want take to a chance that a client could be infecting me with this deadly virus.
What good is a haircut if you are dead? Yes, my budget is tight but I am safer at home right now. Thanks for your dream, but no thanks for exposure!
R. Diane Scott
Winston-Salem
