A novel concept
What a novel concept presented by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and endorsed by the writer of the Dec. 31 letter “Trump 2024”: Since President Trump faced obstruction from Democrats, he deserves another term! OK, why not?
But I guess we first have to give Barack Obama a third and fourth term to make up for the Republican obstruction he faced during his presidency.
Can we start tomorrow?
Henry Summer
Winston-Salem
What I stand for
I can’t believe you printed that insulting and condescending column “Republicans stand for all the wrong things” by Stuart Stevens on Jan. 3. I’m a Republican and I’ll tell you what I stand for.
I stand for preventing babies from being aborted — I don’t care about the mother’s rights; I care about the helpless babies’ rights. I stand for the Second Amendment, being able to protect myself from criminals and from government overreach. I stand for protecting our borders. I stand for the freedom to worship God as I see fit. I stand for stopping liberalism from destroying the country.
And I stand for supporting the president who is turning our courts away from the liberalism that has led to many bad decisions over the last decade.
In other words, I stand for America.
Mike Panarello
Winston-Salem
The debt burden
This letter is a response to the Dec. 30 letter “It’s the economy.”
What? The U.S. debt hit another high? It’s above $22 trillion! What does that mean?
Americans owe $23 trillion, according to the Debt Clock on the website truthinaccounting.org. That is the number 23 with 12 zeros after it.
Our population is about 328 million (six zeros after the number). Each and every American currently owes more than $70,000. If you don’t believe me, ask your smart phone. Say, “23 trillion divided by 328 million.”
Our economy certainly is rolling along — fueled by unfettered spending. Are we blithely ignoring what crushing debt can do to us? When it comes time to pay the piper, what will our retirement accounts look like?
So Happy New Year everyone! Twenty-twenty is a good year to invest in paying the debt down so our children and grandchildren won’t be burdened with it.
Ellen Reece
Boonville
His strategy
Over and over again, back when he was just a big-mouthed reality TV show star, Donald Trump warned us that President Obama would start a war with Iran to distract Americans from his domestic problems and fuel his re-election campaign. Over and over again. He harped and harped on it.
Facing his impeachment and the likely loss of a second term, is there any reason — one single reason — to think President Trump isn’t attempting that very strategy?
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
One firm principle
President Trump ran for office on the promise of stopping illegal immigration. And after his election, to the cheers of many on the right, he started curtailing legal immigration, too, giving the lie to his and their true attitudes and motives.
In September, Trump limited the annual refugee ceiling to 18,000 — the lowest in U.S. history.
Also in September, he announced that state and local leaders would need to provide written consent to continue welcoming refugees into their localities — an unprecedented requirement.
Oddly enough, that written consent has been given now by 34 states, including 15 with Republican governors.
“We need workers, big time,” Nebraska Sen. John McCollister, a Republican, said. Refugees “bring a lot of enthusiasm, and they’re some of our best entrepreneurs. They add a lot to the economy of Nebraska.”
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, asked for more refugees in a letter to Trump last month.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was the latest to agree to take in refugees on Dec. 30, though he had opposed them in 2015.
The thing is, refugees provide an economic boost to communities. They take jobs, then they buy products and services and pay taxes.
I’ll bet the reaction is a surprise to Trump. He probably thought his fellow Republicans would freeze the refugees out.
I’ll admit; it’s a surprise to me, too. I guess, for all the values Republicans have abandoned, one still rings true: Money talks.
Sam Nesbitt
Winston-Salem
