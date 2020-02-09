Prayer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a lifelong Catholic, has said, and stated again on Thursday, that she prays for President Trump.
She wasn’t talking about the type of prayer conservatives used to offer for President Obama: “May his days be short.” There was nothing sarcastic or snarky about her statement. She was sincerely stating that she prays for Trump’s well-being.
I don’t know Pelosi. I don’t know if she really does pray for Trump. But Trump’s response wasn’t a gracious acknowledgment or an attempt to reach out to her as a fellow Christian. He outright said that she was lying. He acts as if he knows her prayers better than she knows her prayers.
That’s arrogant. Unfortunately, it’s the kind of arrogance we’ve come to expect from Trump, and is an example of why many people doubt his claims to be Christian.
I realize there are a lot of hard feelings between Democrats and Republicans these days. But some things ought to be off limits.
Trump uses Christianity as a weapon to hurt people. That’s not the Christianity I grew up with.
Sue Richards
Winston-Salem
Criticism
I was happy to hear about climate activist Greta Thunberg being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. She deserves it.
Of course, some jealous or ignorant people are likely to oppose the nomination. Nothing can happen these days without being accompanied by ignorant criticism, even a Super Bowl halftime show.
Someone smarter than me noted: The people telling us not to listen to Greta Thunberg because she’s not a real climate scientist are the same people who have been telling us not to listen to real climate scientists.
I guess it’s just a sign of the times.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Serving justice
In the past couple of weeks, the American people have witnessed a replay of the “Trial of the Century.” Despite overwhelming evidence proving his guilt, O.J. Simpson was acquitted. The Simpson jury was not going to convict Simpson under any circumstances.
Fast forward to the impeachment trial of President Trump. This was the first impeachment trial in the history of this country, in which no witnesses were allowed. Even if witnesses had been allowed, no Republican would have voted to convict the president. Their minds were made up before the trial began. Ronald Reagan could have called down from Heaven and said Trump was guilty. No Republican would have budged. As Sen. Lindsey Graham said even before the trial began, “This thing will come to the Senate and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly.”
The Senate acquitted President Trump but the majority of the people in this country know that Trump was not exonerated because, when witnesses are not allowed and the jury is not impartial, a fair trial will not occur.
Trump and his enablers won a short-term victory. The final verdict, however, will not be reached until Nov. 3. The American people will not tolerate a president who thinks he is above the law. Justice will be served.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Our freedom
In response to John Hood’s Feb. 2 column “Freedom grows in N.C.,” it’s clear that the ideals of libertarian unaccountability are thriving at the John Locke Foundation, where government is always the enemy, unless you’re running it for your own benefit.
What freedom is there for the rest of us when citizens are taxed to pay for others’ “school choice,” aka religious education? What freedom is there for landowners whose property is endangered by the increasing effects of climate change? How free are we when we’re one illness away from financial ruin?
When basic societal needs such as health care, education and the environment are excluded from our ideal of freedom, oppression will result. Indeed it already has, in the rise of medical bill bankruptcies, for-profit prisons, chronically low wages, failing schools, mass incarceration, rising temperatures and sea levels, etc. We indeed get what we pay for.
When the only government services we deem necessary are law enforcement and the judiciary, the results are the opposite of freedom — it’s a police state.
Kara Larrabee
Pfafftown
Election letter deadline
Letters about the March 3 primary election must be received no later than 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, to be considered for publication.
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
