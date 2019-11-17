Lying for ‘good’
Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, who slashed the “Baby Trump” balloon in Alabama (“ ‘We have good versus evil,’” Nov. 13), is pathetic. “It comes to a point when you gotta take a stand,” he said, and did so by breaking the law and damaging private property. “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil,” he said. “When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”
No doubt he’s trying to refer to abortion, which is not “chopping up a baby.”
It may surprise Hutchinson to learn that liberals have children, too — and they love their children. Liberals don’t support abortion rights because they hate children — they do so because they care about women and don’t want to see their lives diminished by being forced to bear children they can’t care for. They see abortion as a sad, necessary evil, not a cause for celebration.
It may also surprise him to learn that conservative women get abortions, too.
When Hutchinson portrays liberals as saying it’s OK to kill babies, he’s lying. Republicans often lie about issues like this. Their current standard bearer lies every time he speaks. If there truly is a battle between good and evil, why does the “good” side have to lie? Why can’t it just speak the truth — and, incidentally, refrain from breaking the law and damaging property?
Jamie Taylor
Winston-Salem
Believing
I read the advertisement from “Concerned Moravians” in the Journal (Nov. 15) and all Christians should read the questions and determine how they will answer. I’ve read that 85% of the people in this country “believe in God” but, as this short piece invites us to contemplate, do we “believe God”?
The Bible, the first and last authority on finding answers, contains the book of James and chapter 2, verse 19, declares “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe this and shudder!” It seems pretty clear there is a big difference between believing in God and believing God! It seems “believing in God” provides an opportunity to rationalize, OK, there’s some big guy in the sky and, when things get really bad, we’re quick to either cry for help or blame him for the problem. Otherwise, when things are good, ignore him and hope he ignores us … or our behavior!
Believing God versus believing in God sheds light on the Scripture that describes a narrow road to life vs. the wide road to destruction. Something as serious as eternity in heaven versus eternal punishment in hell should cause us all to ponder the difference.
As concerned Moravians challenge us, maybe it’s as simple as reading the last words in Revelation and deciding, have we added words to the Scriptures or removed them to suit our own needs? The Bible and the concerned Moravians are warning us about both.
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
Worth it?
In the wake of surfaced emails in which White House official Steven Miller promoted white supremacy, some 76 members of the U.S. House have called on him to resign. They’re all Democrats, of course. Why would promoting white supremacy bother Republicans?
Columnist Paul Waldman (“No doubt: Miller is a white nationalist,” Nov. 15) is right — Miller is more likely to be promoted than ousted.
We already knew Trump was a racist. This is just confirmation.
Are the jobs worth it? Is the border wall, which has already been violated, worth it? Is Trump’s presidency and his unholy alliance with approving evangelicals worth it? Is it worth our morality, our dignity, our reputation?
No.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Pray
Franklin Graham asks us to pray for President Trump (“Graham pushes ‘Pray for 45’ T-shirts,” Nov. 5). Why doesn’t he ask us to pray for accountability and truth?
Helen Connor
Winston-Salem
