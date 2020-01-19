A consequential action
For weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made a point of talking about all the thought and prayer she’s been giving to the very serious matter of impeachment. But on Jan. 15 when she finally signed the impeachment articles, she sure seemed happy.
She sat next to a plate full of pens so that she could sign the articles, letter by letter, with separate pens, which she then distributed as if they were candy.
I understand that some occasions are historic. Presidents have often signed documents with numerous ink pens, which they then hand out. Republicans like Rep. Virginia Foxx used to get President Obama’s autograph on copies of his speeches, which I thought was a generous gesture.
But this is such a serious matter, I wish Pelosi had refrained. It looked like she and the other Democrats were celebrating.
Rep. Maxine Waters held her pen up and smiled. Sure, she’s happy that the president of the United States is going on trial.
For the rest of us, left and right, this is a painstaking event of great gravity. I can’t imagine a more consequential action the government could take.
Don’t forget that President Trump is innocent until proved guilty.
Angel Fields
Winston-Salem
A cheap slogan
On Jan. 14, the Republican Davidson County commissioners passed an absolutely worthless resolution declaring Davidson County a Second Amendment sanctuary (“Second Amendment sanctuary,” Jan. 15).
In the Jan. 12 Journal, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons admitted he does not think people are at risk of losing their guns. Instead of having meaningful conversation with people regarding this issue, he opts to throw his support behind this useless albeit symbolic resolution.
I think there are more important issues to be tackled to help the citizens of Davidson County.
This just reinforces my opinion that the Republican Party has reduced the Second Amendment to a cheap campaign slogan to simply garner more votes for itself come Election Day.
Ronald Leonard
Lexington
Sorrow over impeachment
I felt a sense of sorrow on Jan. 15 as I watched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. “So sad, so tragic for our country that the actions taken by the president — to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardize the security of our elections — has taken us to this place,” she said. I agree. It’s tragic.
I have little doubt that President Trump is guilty of the charges levied against him. He’s practically confessed, as have his surrogates, like lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. The recent information from Lev Parnas only adds to the evidence against him.
But he still deserves a fair, impartial trial, if he can get one from the Senate.
If the Senate doesn’t examine the evidence, with witnesses, Trump will always be seen as a corrupt president who got away with it.
Some don’t care if he’s guilty. They like what he’s doing in office. They think God approves, too.
Would God bless a country that allowed its leader to be this corrupt?
Or would He, perhaps, bless a country that called out and punished a corrupt leader, even if it disrupted some favored political goals?
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Hiring decisions
President Trump touts the strength of the U.S. economy and the domestic stock market levels as reasons why the American people should allow him to do whatever he wants. He has successfully commandeered the Republican Party and has convinced a significant number of the American people that he should be allowed to do just that: whatever he wants.
In regard to these unconscionable revelations, I have two questions for the president:
1. With the U.S. economy so strong, what are the mean, median and mode wages paid to employees, excluding family members and related parties, who work for the Trump Organization?
2. How much stock and other equity securities do you and the Trump Organization own, especially in light of the reported massive debt the Trump Organization owes to Deutsche Bank and the massive debt your administration has added to the U.S. budget deficit?
As for those whom Trump has won over unequivocally, I have just one question: If many or most of you would not ordinarily hire your neighbor’s child who has adverse criminal justice and/or behavioral matters to babysit your children or cut your lawn, if your neighbor’s child claimed to be responsible for the strong U.S. economy and elevated domestic stock market levels, would you hire your neighbor’s child then?
Johnny Lancaster
Lexington
LTR#1 A consequential action. That’s your big complaint? That Pelosi handed out pens? Really? Nothing Trump has done has inspired you to write in and rip into him? The 14,000+ lies are okay? Tearing down an American hero like John McCain is fine? Running a fake on-line university and defrauding thousands of people is okay? He and his family ran a fraudulent charity and got caught is okay? He threatened to bomb Iran cultural sites, a war crime is okay? He sent US troops to Saudi Arabia to protect their oil fields and bragged about the Saudis paying us making US troops mercenaries is okay? Well God bless your heart. If Trump’s only crime was just handing out pens. Hopefully at his trial we will find out more. You can write in then and complain too.
L2: Making statements that have no tangible effect can be important to people. Thus, here in WS, our leaders banished the Confederate statue and the county fair’s previous name. Potholes did not instantly vanish, and no traffic signal installed itself at Peace Haven and Allistair. But, the city affirmed some values and righted symbolic wrongs, and I suspect that indignant letter writer supported those actions. Well and good. So, the county south of us made its own statement in response to its citizens’ urging. And the county’s potholes remain as resolutely as our own here.
But all of the above represent local democracy at work. BTW, when the US Congress isn’t bickering, it occasionally passes cheerleading resolutions of no tangible consequence, and Presidents, when they’re not chasing interns or nonsensically tweeting, issue proclamations that are equally insubstantial.
The net to this is that the writer expressed his opinion, as guaranteed by the First Amendment, and the “Journal” published it, that right also protected by 1A. Democracy lives, never mind the clown show in DC.
