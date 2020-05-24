Tap into potential
As someone who survived the last virus-induced quarantine period, I am writing to ask local city officials to use the COVID-19 crisis to address the problems that already existed before this pandemic.
I am a black American woman who must use a power wheelchair because I caught the polio virus as a baby. I have lived in downtown Winston-Salem for the past 10 years, surrounded by the city’s best amenities. I love this city, but I am dissatisfied with how Winston-Salem reflects its segregated past.
The COVID-19 crisis has exposed long-existing cracks. I know our city could be more upwardly mobile if there were there more actual city policies to enhance the lives of our diverse communities. I know this from experience — I have taught at universities in flourishing places where all kinds of people congregated.
Winston-Salem has a rich history, lovely architecture and world-class universities and hospitals, yet these advantages are primarily available to the people who have the financial means to enjoy them. It really hurts me to be in a place that is extremely forward-thinking in so many ways, yet unexplored in others. If we were able to tap into more of the potential that is already here, our city would be a richer, more beautiful and inclusive reflection of our community. There are too many people who are unable to experience anything close to their capacity. I hope our city finds ways out of this crisis that include and embrace everyone here, rich and poor.
Eva Houston
Winston-Salem
A personal tribute
I’ve known Larry Womble since the 1960s and ’70s. My first encounter with Larry was at an aldermen meeting. After some time, I found him to be a friend and wonderful person who you could call on at any time. He was never too busy to listen to your concerns or what you had to say. In other words, he was a good listener, and he acted accordingly.
In the ’70s, I was vice president of Morningside Homeowners’ Association and Larry faithfully attended many of the meetings. He was kindhearted, always willing to help and accomplished what he sought out to do for the community. There was a traffic problem at the Pleasant and Waughtown streets intersection. He was instrumental in ensuring that a traffic light was installed for everyone’s safety. This is who he was. I remember there were some issues at the city and I shared those concerns with him. The very next day, he showed up at the city, changed out of his dress suit and tie into a pair of bib overalls and worked as a laborer beside me. In this way, he was able to see those issues and diffuse them.
Alderman Larry Womble was a warrior and my friend! Tall in stature, humble in spirit. He will be missed, but his labor of love will always remain in our hearts.
Well done, thou good and faithful servant. I won’t say goodbye, but good morning!
Rest in peace, my brother.
Richard Brown
Winston-Salem
No discretion
I have no experience in law enforcement, but I can’t fathom a reason why a police officer should not use a mask during a routine traffic stop. Nor did Lt. Jose Gomez of the Winston-Salem Police Department provide one in response to ASK SAM’s inquiry of May 20. Officers should not have “discretion,” as Lt. Gomez described it, to put themselves and the public at unnecessary risk.
Michael D. Green
Winston-Salem
No
Uh, uh. No, no! It is a totally specious argument for Sen. Richard Burr to say he only used public knowledge in his massive stock transactions after he had been briefed on COVID-19 but before it became public. You cannot unknow what you know! For shame, Mr. Burr!
Molly Leight
Winston-Salem
Fighting coronavirus
What does is mean when you’re so worried about coronavirus that you’re willing to take a dangerous, unproven drug that could kill you but you’re not willing to wear a mask and gloves?
Could it mean that you’re not very bright?
Just wondering.
Abe Spencer
Winston-Salem
