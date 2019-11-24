Pardons, etc.
President Trump has pardoned two U.S. soldiers who were convicted of committing war crimes that involved murdering civilians.
In the meantime, his administration tried to convict Scott Walker, a humanitarian aid worker, to 10 years in prison for leaving food and water in the Arizona desert to keep migrants from dying. Twice.
Conservatives, are you really sure that Trump is a Christian?
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
An unusual list
Here’s an unusual list:
- Paul Manafort
- Michael Cohen
- Rick Gates
- Michael Flynn
- George Papadopoulos
- Roger Stone
All going to prison. All associates of President Trump.
In all my life, I’ve known one person who has gone to prison. How does Trump know so many?
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
No font of facts
Not too many years ago, a Democratic president, Barack Obama was unable to identify the language spoken in Austria and concluded it was “Austrian.” More recently, Democratic Rep Hank Johnson expressed his fear that an overpopulated Guam might “capsize.” So we mustn’t expect the Democratic Party to be America’s font of facts or wisdom.
Still, it was surprising to read a recent letter (“Encouraging corruption,” Nov. 17) praising former Vice President Joe Biden for opposing corruption in Ukraine despite knowing that his son, Hunter Biden, had been paid large sums there for, seemingly, his father’s political influence.
This is another example of how badly the U.S. is divided: the left sees family Biden as anti-corruption, the right sees it as corrupt liars.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
Last LTE: Hmm, the language of Australia must be Australian. Oops, no; Aussies will tell you that they speak “Strine.” Actually, if a native language is based on a country’s name, then the name Osterreichische might be applied. But most residents of Osterreich speak Deutsch, or to us in the US, German.
