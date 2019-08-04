Border questions
The crisis at our Southern border and camp conditions are not only results of ongoing illegal immigration, but the asylum seekers and those immigrants are bearing the brunt of our government’s brutal and sinful treatment of our fellow human beings.
Question 1: Where is the American and international Red Cross?
Question 2: Where are Catholic services that could make a difference for those from predominantly Catholic populations and the various countries from which they fled?
Question 3: Where are our other Christian relief agencies like Samaritan’s Purse?
Just asking.
Bruce C. Anderson
Winston-Salem
School busing policy
On June 29, President Trump was at the G-20 Summit in Japan. He announced that he would be explaining his school busing policy in about four weeks. He said, “We’re coming out with a certain policy that’s going to be very interesting and surprising to a lot of people.”
It’s been four weeks, and I have completely missed his announcement! Could someone please direct me to a news article that explains his new policy?
Mary Jo Whitley
Pfafftown
Something for nothing
I always had a certain amount of respect for President Ronald Reagan, even though I’m a Democrat. Despite our political differences, I always thought he was a decent man.
So it’s very disappointing to hear about his racist exchange with President Richard Nixon.
I guess the advice that you should never meet your heroes is valid.
I also thought about Reagan, though, when I read the recent Journal story about aggressive panhandling. Sure, this sort of thing has always been a problem. But it became a much larger problem when Reagan slashed support for mental-health programs and facilities. Now we find people with high degrees of mental distress on city streets and in our jails, where they’re not going to receive proper treatment.
Many public services that benefited everyone and made both urban and rural areas more livable have been eliminated in the name of tax cuts. Then people with more money in their own pockets complain because services are lacking and they find disturbed people on the streets.
Incidentally, despite the right’s pleasure in pointing to cities like Baltimore and San Francisco, this is a country-wide problem that affects red cities and states as well. Actually, they’re both red city problems: homelessness and racism.
Conservatives used to believe there was no such thing as a free lunch. Now they want everything while paying for nothing.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Lifestyle crimes
Regarding Scott Sexton’s Aug. 1 column, “New complaints to old downtown problem” on “lifestyle crimes” in the downtown district: We live in a society with a lot of stray people. They will smell and misbehave pretty much to the extent we want them to.
If we want them to smell and look good, we should set up a facility to provide bathrooms, showers and washing machines — and man them 24/7 with people with mops and buckets to keep them clean and orderly.
That is, unless we would prefer to feel superior and hold our noses, as if it were not true that there, but for the grace of God ...
The lifestyle crime that drives me crazy is, in an age of smart doorbells, why do we have stupid stoplights?
Jimmy Thornton
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letter s@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/