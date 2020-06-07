A nightmare
Unlike the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., I have a nightmare, not a dream. My nightmare finds me in a heavily guarded compound in the suburbs with all the other privileged white folks, protected from the desperate poor who occupy the buildings and parks of downtown Winston-Salem. If we don’t do something about income inequality, I fear this nightmare will be all too real in my lifetime.
My grandfather was able to own a small but charming house on his salary as a department store clerk, and my father raised 10 children on his teacher’s salary. Now couples work multiple jobs and can barely get by even without the ravages of COVID-19. Do the rich and powerful really expect people to tolerate that for another hundred years?
Christian charity is a poor substitute for equitable wealth distribution, low-cost education and preventative health care — all of which will do more to eliminate racism than any moral appeal to become colorblind. If we address the underlying causes of racism, it will go away; and until it finally does, both the hated and the haters will have less to fear.
John Klinedinst
Winston-Salem
We need a leader
Firing tear gas on Americans peacefully protesting, to move them back so President Trump could walk across the street, surrounded by a group of white men (and a few women) and hold up a Bible in front of a church he never attends, was by far the worst thing I have ever seen this president do … and that is saying a lot. Obviously for the photo op. To appeal to his base. Thinking he is exhibiting strength and faith. My question is, how shallow is his base?
As a person of faith, I was insulted on so many levels. Trump’s idea of strength and leadership is archaic and ridiculous. Our country absolutely needs leadership, and strength and faith. We need a leader who sees strength in listening and acknowledging our pain; the pain of racial injustice and the pain of thousands dying in a pandemic. We need a leader who is willing to tackle hard work to address intrinsic racism in our justice system, and who is strong enough to engage in the dialog of the uncomfortableness of the issue. We need a leader with an attention span, who isn’t always looking for a quick fix or cure. We need a leader who sees strength in diversity and thinks about all Americans, not just himself and his reelection.
Finally, we need a leader who doesn’t use symbols of faith for photo ops, just to appeal to his Christian base. Surely his base was as horrified as the rest of the world.
Toni Reed
Winston-Salem
Grateful
“Congress shall make no law respecting ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
In that light, I am personally grateful to and proud of the Winston-Salem protesters. Although they did block a street now and then, it was apparently only because they were so numerous; and they remained peaceful.
In similar fashion, the Confederate statue at the corner of the old post office building was not torn down or defaced, but our municipal authorities were persuaded to move it to a suitable place. It was not so in all places and it pleases me very much that it was so here.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
