Priorities
The recent Democratic presidential debates remind me of a couple arguing about redecorating their living room while they are watching their house burn down.
Jean T. Taylor
Winston-Salem
More floods
Because warmer air can hold more moisture and higher temperatures promote more evaporation, one symptom of climate change is more frequent and intense rain storms.
There have been several articles in the Journal over the past few weeks about flooding that may have been missed by a lot of people.
The Local and State Briefs on Feb. 15 had a short piece about heavy rains overwhelming two sewage treatment plants, causing raw sewage to be discharged into two creeks that flow to the Yadkin River, which is the primary source of Winston-Salem’s and several other municipalities’ drinking water (“Untreated wastewater spills into two creeks”).
There are a lot of things about climate change that concern public health experts; one is sewer systems that get overwhelmed and discharge raw sewage into drinking water sources. These discharges probably did not threaten our drinking water, but there are places with poor infrastructure where this will be a problem before it’s a problem here.
Now is the time for addressing climate change. Thankfully, we are starting to see some Republicans speaking on the issue. The bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus formed last fall by Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) now has 12 members, six Republicans and six Democrats. When Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joined the caucus a few weeks ago, he acknowledged the problems caused by climate change. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis should join the caucus too and help craft an effective market-based solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
The first rule of commerce
One of the best-selling nonfiction books in the country at present is “A Very Stable Genius,” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonni, the title being the exact words used by a certain occupant of a certain White House to describe himself.
Allow me to share an insight gleaned from a lifetime of working with and observing people in the public arena: When any person feels that it’s necessary to inform friends and supporters that he or she is a very stable genius, it’s a safe bet that said person is neither very stable nor a genius. Sadly, such a person is usually too obtuse to realize or too insecure to acknowledge that reality.
And when the individual in question is a politician trying to sell himself or herself to voters, the first rule of commerce most definitely applies: Let the buyer beware!
Ron Carroll
King
To vote or not vote
We have been privy to “the perfect phone call” in which the sitting president of the United States asked a foreign leader to help him tarnish his opponent in the upcoming election. We have heard people who actually were on the phone call verify that the president solicited help. We have videos of the president standing on the White House lawn asking both Russia and China to investigate the same opponent.
No need to bring in names here. A president both privately and publicly soliciting foreign governments to subvert a U.S. election speaks for itself. The Constitution is very clear as well: Abuse of power is a high crime.
For whatever reasons, the president has received a pass on this one.
I urge everyone to vote in November. After all, it is the ultimate power of a Democratic Republic.
The consequences of voting or not voting?
When the policeman stops you, even though you were well below the speed limit, and asks you why you have not sent in your latest installment to the Great America Fund, you will know that you either voted or did not vote.
When you just cannot understand why you have been audited by the IRS for the fifth straight year, you will know whether you voted or did not vote.
When the president in a speech dedicating the Kushner Center for the American Way at 666 Fifth Ave. turns and shoots a heckler, then smiles and says, “We’re done here,” you’ll know whether you voted or not.
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
