Moving forward together
“Writing about our painful truths” (Oct. 11) is a relevant, historical record exposing the worst human rights violations in America. But where does it leave young students, especially young black students? Is the 1619 story complete without a 2019 ending?
Being Caucasian, do I live condemned for my ancestors’ actions 400 years ago? Should black Americans celebrate where we are today? Is this story pushing the narrative for reparations? Are Caucasians whose ancestors corrected anything associated with slavery/segregation expected to make payments to a black population, many of whom never experienced segregation, much less slavery?
Do we live divided because of the past or stand united from the changes addressing these atrocities and look forward to continued progress and healing? Is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People still relevant, considering a two-term black president, black congressional members, Cabinet members, governors, mayors, local representatives and blacks honored with top awards in education, entertainment, halls of fame, black CEOs and business owners large and small?
Are we subjecting America to stay mired in the past, discouraging and angering its citizens by allowing voices, even in the pulpit, to keep Americans enslaved in what was then rather than a future of unity?
When we contemplate this, my hope is that we can quit looking through the small rearview mirror of the past and enjoy the wide, expansive view of the windshield in front of us and see a bright future together!
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
Betrayal
I’m a bleeding heart liberal who would prefer for the U.S. to avoid long-term military entanglements in foreign countries. But even I know that pulling out of Syria is wrong. The Kurds helped us defeat ISIS, and now President Trump is betraying them by pulling American troops out and allowing Turkey to mow them down.
It shouldn’t be a surprise. Is there anyone Trump hasn’t betrayed? He’s betrayed the farmers who supported his election by destroying their foreign markets. He’s betrayed the LGBTQ community — after promising to protect their rights, he’s now before the Supreme Court trying to quash their rights.
And then there were his wives.
But more important than Trump’s lack of honesty and morality is the fact that he’s left American allies in the lurch. As of Wednesday, there were reports of Turkish troops attacking Kurds — and Trump rewarded the imminent attack by inviting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House. Our allies will be slaughtered while Trump shakes the hand of their killer.
I’m glad to see that some Republican legislators have opposed Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds. But they’ve not yet learned the larger lesson: Trump will betray them, too, if it’s convenient. He has no sense of loyalty to anyone but himself.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Questions
A question for all Trump apologists, especially Republican members of Congress and certain self-proclaimed voices of evangelical Christianity: Suppose Barack Obama had been accused of the very same “high crimes and misdemeanors” that President Trump is now being accused of committing; would you have come to Obama’s defense or called for his impeachment?
You don’t have to actually respond to my question; I already know the answer.
A second question to the vast body of sincere conservative evangelical Christians. This question requires a more elaborate response, and I sincerely hope that at least one of you will provide it. How does defending Trump equate to a defense of Christian values?
Ron Carroll
King
LTR# 1 Moving forward together. You said, "can we quit looking through the small rearview mirror of the past". Have you ever heard the old George Santayana saying,
"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."?? That's what 1619 is about. There is still rampant racism and that is because many still don't know anything about 1619,(or understand it) or Jim Crow, or Segregation, or bussing, or Bullmoose Conner, or The Emancipation Proclamation, or when the Civil Rights movement happened, or what the Civil Rights Act says or when it was ratified, or what lynching is, or on and on. So much to learn. No, we need to keep always looking back and then forward, only after we have tried to learn history's lessons.
