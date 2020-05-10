Returning
Change. The word most people hate.
As some states are coming out of their quarantine, it makes me wonder how society is going to function again.
While I would love to say that everything will be back to normal once people are allowed out of their homes, I fear that society will be different.
Many people have fallen out of their routine or even made a completely new one since all of this has happened. They have either gotten used to working from home or doing online classes.
What I fear is people wanting to stay home. Introverted people or people with social anxiety could easily fall into the trap of not coming back to day-to-day life. Or someone may have found that working from home suits their lifestyle better. They are able to take care of their house and their kids with ease if they are working from home.
Not everyone can work online. The reason so many of our human activities involve other people is because it is in our nature. Socializing has allowed humans to continue to survive. Without socializing, we could not pass down stories from generation to generation or pass along our culture. We would go back to our savage ways just like the feral child, Genie, did due to being locked in a room.
So when the quarantine ban is lifted, I urge you to not think of it as a burden but as a way to further our societal story.
Laura Plant
Advance
Red vs. blue?
President Trump (and the writer of the May 9 letter “False choices”) tells us that blue states have mismanaged their budgets and that’s why they need federal funds.
Last time I checked, deep red states like Kentucky and Alabama were asking for federal funds, and so is North Carolina. Our Republican representatives have been bragging about what they’ve been able to procure to help us.
Has North Carolina been mismanaged?
Then why are we supposed to believe that New York and Illinois are being mismanaged — because Trump says so? Trump, the master of bankruptcy, doesn’t know anything about finance.
Trump and other Republican leaders don’t like the strong pension plans that blue states support, which draw quality workers, which is one reason blue states tend to generate more federal taxes for red states to siphon away.
Trump is also the master of division. Coronavirus is a national disaster, but Trump is pitting state against state in an attempt to eke out another razor-thin victory in November.
And conservatives keep falling for it.
It’s becoming more and more apparent that Trump and other Republican leaders don’t like any program (they’re still trying to kill Obamacare) that benefits working people. Benefits are for rich people.
Andrew Bennett
Winston-Salem
Time for a correction
Reading “Cutting college sports programs a possibility amid economic downturn” (April 25) makes one think of the stock market. Maybe it was time for a correction in college sports programs. Could it be they were overvalued and overbought?
Barbara Lineback
Winston-Salem
A new meaning
As we all navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing has given a whole new meaning to “space invasion!”
Doreen Arnold
Winston-Salem
LTR #3 Time for a correction. Oh heck no! I love me some sports! I want them back ASAP! Can’t wait for the start of the NFL season. Super Bowl! Monday Night Football! Playoffs! College basketball! March Madness!!! Olympics! NASCAR back next weekend! I ran track and cross country in college. Love track! I ride a bicycle. Love the Tour de France! Can’t live without sports just as they were! Go Deacs! Go Vikings! I’m going to have a mint Julep and go lie down. This lady’s letter has upset me no end. Oh mint Julep. How I love the Kentucky Derby. You mean lady.
Steelers open with the Giants in the early MNF game, which will have new announcers. McFarland and Tessatore weren’t very good.
L1 and last LTY: my wife read an article in which some pundit suggests replacing the term “social distancing,” which sort of sounds like encouragement to be aloof, with “physical distancing,” which is more descriptive and less ambiguous.
