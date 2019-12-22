A disgrace
Can anyone give me a good reason why Republican House Reps. Virginia Foxx, Mark Walker and Ted Budd voted “no” for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to negotiate for lower drug prices (“The Roll Call,” Dec. 15)?
We will never have lower drug prices as long as they keep getting elected. I think they are a disgrace to the state of North Carolina since they are more interested in getting drug company campaign money for their elections than helping the people of this state.
Raymond M. Worrell
Ennice
A matter of values
I can’t wait to read what Franklin Graham has to say about President Trump’s comments Wednesday night in Michigan concerning the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell, a World War II veteran who served 59 years in Congress.
Trump implied that Dingell may be looking up from hell. Maybe Franklin Graham will point out there’s some passage in the Bible stating it’s acceptable to disparage the dead and upset their spouses, but only when you’re at a campaign rally.
Why is Trump so threatened by honorable men like Dingell and the late Sen. John McCain, that he has to lash out like a jealous child? That answer would certainly put me over my 250-word limit, but it does beg another question for those that still support Trump: Why? Where are your values, your pride and your self-respect?
Maybe Franklin Graham has the answer. I sure as hell don’t understand it.
Greg Romeo
Winston-Salem
Descriptive name
Lately, I’ve pondered many descriptive names for the unhinged Democrats in Congress. I finally decided to call them “No One” because, as Democrats so sanctimoniously proclaimed during their sham impeachment: “No one is above the law.”
Deb Phillips
Lewisville
Bully
On Dec. 12, President Trump tried to bully a 16-year-old autistic girl who won the magazine cover that he wanted. “Chill Greta, Chill!” the country’s foremost rageoholic tweeted.
Doesn’t the president of the United States have anything better to do than bully a 16-year-old girl who wants to save the world? This should be embarrassing to everyone who supports him.
Since then, he’s also slurred a dead senator, the late John Dingell, and the country’s most prominent evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, as well as his usual targets: the media, the FBI, and the Democrats. Of course, they started it, which is what all fifth-grade bullies say when they can’t control themselves.
I know that conservatives wanted a president who isn’t a politician. They should have been more specific, like a president who isn’t a politician but also isn’t a thin-skinned bully with no impulse control.
Poor Melania.
Jane Simmons
Winston-Salem
Collectively deluded
The benefits of teacher diversity are self-evident, as explained in your Dec. 18 editorial, “Teacher diversity is essential.” However, we are collectively deluded if we believe we have the luxury of matching ethnicity with a school’s given student population. We are lucky to attract and retain any teachers to public education these days.
It is an abomination what we are doing to teachers. Anybody who thinks that teaching is about readin’, writin’ and ’rithmetic anymore is deluded. So many people have so entirely failed in their parenting that schools have become, first and foremost, triage units for the emotional and physical needs of children. Witness the presence of nurses, therapists, counselors, psychologists, speech pathologists and law enforcement officers; is it any wonder so many schools struggle to fulfill their original purpose of educating children?
We are pounding educators to a pulp on the anvils of failed parenting, political meddling and misguided litigation. It is ridiculous what we demand of our public schools, and while pay raises are one way to help the teachers we have and to attract more, many educators would trade a token raise for some relief from the crushing, relentless burdens placed upon them each day.
So, sure, matching up teachers of one ethnicity with students of the same ethnicity is a great idea, but we have a much bigger problem we must solve first and that is saving and edifying the teaching professionals we have now. And we need to do it sooner rather than later.
Keith Lyall
Wilkesboro
