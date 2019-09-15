Our differences
Thank you for your Sept. 12 stories about 9/11 and how it’s remembered now (“18 years later, America vows to ‘never forget’”; “Trump consoles victims, has tough words for Taliban”).
I certainly remember where I was on Sept. 11, 2001. But my children weren’t even born then. They’re growing up in a world affected by the attack in ways they’ll never know. They just see America as it is now, with a lot of arguing and fighting.
Fortunately, they don’t fight like we do. They just think we grown-ups are weird.
Americans have never all been truly united, but we used to at least respect our differences. Now everyone’s jockeying for advantage over others. Even right after 9/11, fingers were being pointed and blame being cast toward those who were judged as not being “true Americans.”
We’ll never all agree on everything. The only way we can ever unite is in respect for our differences.
We should have learned that in 2001, but we seem to be getting further from it.
Nancy Coates
Winston-Salem
The reason
Here’s the thing liberals don’t understand about climate change — most conservatives, either: Decades ago, oil executives decided they liked climate change. They realized the melting ice would open up the Arctic to drilling for oil and allow access to other natural resources.
Why was President Trump recently so focused on Greenland? Because owning it would provide access to these resources that otherwise will belong to Greenland and Denmark.
Why is Trump pushing for increased oil production and decreased renewable energy even in the certain face of climate change — even as his counterparts in the G7 emphasize the need to tackle the problem? Why is he trying to weaken automobile emission standards even though automobile manufacturers don’t want it?
Well, that’s anyone’s guess. It’s not like he’s an extremely stable genius or anything. He doesn’t seem to grasp that he’ll go down in history as the American president who dropped the ball on climate change.
But oil executives and other business people stand to make trillions of dollars from climate change in a million different ways. Of course, it will lead to death and suffering for millions of people around the world, but since when has that ever stopped corporate executives from going after money?
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
A distorted reality
Six people die from vaping — and the president orders a national ban on e-cigarettes. Hundreds and hundreds of people die from mass shootings, white supremacist gatherings, schools and other public place massacres and he does nothing. Nothing. Nothing. Despite incredible outcry from the majority of American people. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to stonewall legislation addressing gun violence that has been passed by the House and has been sitting on his desk for months.
This administration has created a distorted, sick reality that might be OK if they confined it to the White House. But they haven’t. They’ve invaded the entire country with it, and this is what we have to live with now. Every day. Lies, altered realities (and weather maps), fantasy facts, blatant corruption and idolatry of the world’s worst leaders: Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
God darn well better bless the United States because Satan sure has our leaders under his control.
Lois Roewade
Pfafftown
