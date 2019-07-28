Sold their souls
After allegations of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, the Department of Justice, in an effort to get to the truth, hired special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate. In Mueller, they found a decorated war hero and unquestionable patriot, a man with an impeccable reputation for integrity. One would think that Democrats might question his assignment because Mueller was also a lifelong Republican, but even Democrats recognized his unshakable loyalty to the country and to the truth.
But oddly enough, this presumably trustworthy investigator was maligned terribly by his fellow Republicans. They tossed insult after insult at him. They even created a conspiracy theory out of thin air to cast doubt on his conclusions before they were even known.
Why? Because they’ve sold their souls to President Trump.
Several Republicans shamed themselves during the House committee hearings on Wednesday when they yelled angrily at Mueller. North Carolina’s Rep. Mark Meadows was photographed glaring angrily at him. These people stabbed their colleague in the back, all to protect their own power.
In essence, Russia attacked America and Republicans attacked the American who investigated it. That is shameful.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
A simple reality
It would be my judgment that we have a sufficient number of writers on this page who occupy themselves by vilifying the current occupant of the White House through application of the standard laundry list of pejoratives.
Hence, I’ll address myself to a low form of human behavior seldom associated with Trump. That would be “elitism,” or the practice of looking down one’s nose at an individual or group considered inferior. It is at the core of the hatred for Trump and his base of “deplorables.” After all, he is not part of that sophisticated, Ivy League educated, politically and socially correct Washington group of “better angels” from whence our presidents are normally selected.
In fact, he made those better angels look at least shortsighted if not incompetent in 2016 when the substance of his platform outperformed the style of theirs. He grasped a simple reality that they had lost sight of: “It’s the economy, stupid.” And they despise him for it. And they are small-minded enough to ignore or belittle his achievements as president.
Mike Parker
Pfafftown
‘Domestic enemies’
Am I the only reader who is chilled by the declaration of the writer of the July 25 letter “Respect the office,” who claims to be an Air Force officer, that Democratic candidates are “domestic enemies” because they “ganged up on [Joe] Biden”? Is that really all it takes to be a “domestic enemy” — to disagree with an elected official?
Someone had better warn President Trump.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
Conservative terms
After reading the July 5 editorial “An inclusive state” about Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, and the July 22 letter “Immigration and assimilation,” I can’t help thinking that “assimilation” is probably another conservative dog-whistle term meant to sound reasonable, but that actually promotes discrimination, like “state’s rights” and “voter fraud.” What exactly does it mean? What should immigrants “assimilate”? Their language? Their clothing? Their religion?
The letter writer’s list of particulars to which he demands immigrants conform isn’t American, it’s ideologically conservative. George Washington quote notwithstanding, the Constitution doesn’t obligate Americans to follow the Bible; it promises Americans the freedom of religion. And there’s nothing in the Constitution about “free enterprise economics;” economic philosophy is left to voters to decide.
Anyone who insists that immigrants must be just like them or agree with their personal political leanings has failed to grasp our nation’s true nature: we allow freedom of choice, freedom of thought, freedom of conscience and, in the eyes of the law, equality. Even if conservatives don’t like it.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Not in the U.S.
The president of the United States willingly accepted help from Russia to win the 2016 presidential election and tried to obstruct and limit the investigation (“Mueller’s message,” July 25).
Today, Americans go to their jobs, shop at the grocery store, fill their cars with gas and otherwise go about typical activities. The headline “Mueller report reveals Trump accepts Russian assistance in 2016 election” is not spread across news headlines, nor blasted from news media. We are not in the U.S., we are in The Twilight Zone.
Sonja Davis
Lexington
