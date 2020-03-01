A lot accomplished
Why reelect John Larson to the Winston-Salem City Council, South Ward?
His background includes:
- U.S. Army veteran, captain; only veteran on City Council
- 37-year career as a vice president at Old Salem, retired
- 44-year resident of South Ward; has restored and resides in his 1839-built home
- Member of Home Moravian Church
- Chair, Moravian Archives Board
Elected to Winston-Salem City Council, 2016
- Serves on Piedmont Triad Regional Council
- Vice chair of Public Works Committee
- Member of Public Safety Committee
Highlights of Larson’s first term:
- Initiated making Veteran’s Day a city holiday
- Military veteran bonus for police and fire to help compensate personnel recruitment shortage
- Funds and plans for a new No. 13 fire station in South Ward
- Parkland pool renovations
- Activation of the City Sustainability Council
- Mini-park acquisition at Konnoak and Cloister drives
- $2.9 million improvements to Hobby, Washington and Granville parks
- $1.2 million in street and sidewalk improvements
- $1 million in strollway upgrades
- Supported additional public art, including the beloved otter on Peters Creek water tower
- Acquisition of African American Peter Oliver Farm Site for park and New Winston Museum
- $197,000 allocation to support Old Salem Museums & Gardens — a key city historic gem
Premium endorsements:
Winston-Salem Police Benevolent Association
- Winston-Salem Professional Fire Fighters Association
Having accomplished a lot in his first term, Larson is eager to serve a second term to complete what he has begun. Please join me in voting to reelect South Ward’s John Larson.
Anne Griffis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Me, me, me
I am so tired of President Trump. I am so tired of his insistence that he is always right and can do no wrong. It’s all “me, me, me” and the hell with the rest of the country.
Attorney General William Barr stated that Trump’s constant tweets and second-guessing were making his job impossible. Trump’s response: “Me, me, me.”
His pal Roger Stone’s judge warned him that he shouldn’t interfere with Stone’s trial. Trump’s response: “Me, me, me.”
Our intelligence agencies warned Congress that Russia was going to attack our election to benefit Trump. Trump’s response: “Me, me, me.”
Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that we’ve got to take coronavirus seriously. Trump’s response: “Me, me, me.” He doesn’t care about America. All he cares about is promoting himself. Are we going to have to have Americans die from a deadly virus before people understand?
The emperor has no clothes. He never had any. Sen. Mitt Romney and the Never Trumpers are the only Republicans who have been willing to admit the truth.
Jorge Rogers
Winston-Salem
A grass-roots movement
I read with interest John Hinton’s excellent article on the 1960 local sit-ins to protest racial discrimination on the heels of the more famous Greensboro demonstrations (“More than just a matter of black & white,” Feb. 23). It was a much-needed example of what modern historians of the civil rights movement have urged — a focus on local grass-roots opponents of legal racism in our society rather than the unrealistic (and inaccurate) focus solely on the “heroic” movement leaders of national memory and celebration like the Rev. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks. As the Atlanta civil rights leader Julian Bond used to say, these local histories give the lie to the lame narrative that “Rosa sat down, Martin stood up, then the white folks saw the light and saved the day!”
As the “sit-in” movement spread through the South, spearheaded by black college students and sympathetic white comrades, the need for a more coordinated common front against racial segregation became apparent to one person in particular — Ella Baker. This 57-year-old veteran of the NAACP and Southern Christian Leadership Conference personally invited the various student leaders to come to her alma mater, Shaw University in Raleigh, to organize a full-frontal assault on racism in America. The result was the creation, in April 1960, of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). It became the heart of the modern civil rights movement in the early 1960s, often in competition (and collision) with the adult legal warriors of the NAACP.
Errol M. Clauss
Professor of History Emeritus
Salem College
Clemmons
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.