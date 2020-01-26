No apologies necessary
From the Journal’s reporting it seems the Jaycees have no reason to apologize for allowing the Proud Boys to work and be photographed at their event (“Proud Boys pose with civic club,” Jan. 16). If actually “respectful adults … were compliant with the duties as volunteers …” then let’s applaud everyone involved. I can’t know the Proud Boys’ motivation, but if they fulfilled their job as volunteers well without pushing their sick worldview on others, good. If they did push that worldview, it should be called out, but simply wearing shirts of group identity should not be the issue.
I want to be able to wear a Che Guevara T-shirt and pose for a photo with David Duke, Minister Louis Farrakhan and Rep. Devin Nunes, if we all actually, respectfully, fulfill our responsibilities for a good cause. Even if we have to hold our noses.
David Harold
Winston-Salem
Courageous enough
I do not agree with columnist Hugh Hewitt that the “Impeachment trial will bore us” (Jan. 11). It is a deadly serious matter with consequences for every person in this country. He is wrong to think that people don’t care about the bribery charges and corruption of this president.
This is not an “obsession” — it is a search for truth. It is a moral obligation of the senators to have a fair trial, with witnesses allowed to be heard and documents regarding the charges allowed to be seen. Otherwise, it is a craven cover-up and blatant obstruction of justice.
If cowardly senators overlook and tacitly allow the actions of this mentally unfit and morally deficient president to go unchecked, they have neglected their obligation to the Constitution and the people of this nation. We will be watching to see who is courageous enough to do the right thing.
Mary Ellis Brown
Winston-Salem
Day of reckoning
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is not just a trial for the president, but a “day of reckoning” for our leaders as well.
Will Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis strive to “keep our republic,” or merely try to keep the Republican Party? Will their enmity with Democrats take precedence over their duty to democracy? Sadly, based on their conduct over the past three years, the answers to these questions seem clear.
But there is still (a little) time, and therefore hope, and so I write.
Americans are distressed, divided and exhausted by the continual depredations of Donald Trump. And now the evidence of his offenses is incontrovertible. This is not merely a partisan matter; the very survival of this beautiful experiment in self-governance we call the United States of America, at least as we have known it, may hang in the balance.
For our senators, there comes a last chance, for their legacies and perhaps for the very life of our nation, to do the right thing. This is it.
Mark Rallings
Winston-Salem
Successful capitalism
Cal Thomas’ Jan. 22 column “Final thoughts before the show trial begins” hinges on balancing core American principles against the value of trade deals. I cannot, for the life of me, understand how this assessment of principles and money yields clear thinking.
If we believe that capitalism (which I support wholeheartedly) underpins our republic, then all is lost. Greed will inevitably lead to corruption and decay. Our capitalist system will survive only on the foundation of rule of law.
I agree completely with the writer that we should be thinking about “long-term benefit to Americans.” Economists agree that capitalism succeeds — over the long-term — on a foundation of trust. Because we are not angels, rule of law assures trust and the long-term success of the republic.
Rule of law is the cause; successful capitalism is the effect.
Thomas Hagerty
Winston-Salem
Rational arguments
To those who were concerned about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s apparent glee handing out commemorative ink pens while signing President Trump’s impeachment: We’re now hearing reports that, while the House impeachment managers are presenting solid evidence of Trump’s guilt and corruption, Senate Republicans are busy whispering, passing notes, taking long breaks (though they’re supposed to remain in the meeting room), playing with fidget spinners, yawning and sleeping, appearing on Fox News — then skipping out at the end of each session saying, “We didn’t hear anything new.”
Rep. Adam Schiff is presenting calm, rational, well-reasoned, well-researched arguments for removing Trump from office. But Republican senators aren’t even pretending to pay attention. They don’t care if Trump is guilty; he’s their man.
This is not the way any of this is supposed to be done. But Republicans gave up on doing things the way they were supposed to be done when they hitched their cart to Trump. They are complicit in every awful thing he does.
Bobby Fields
Winston-Salem
All letters. Man you guys are too hard on Republicans. We should feel sorry for them. Look what they have. Or what they are left with. Their party has been cratered by a personality. They are a cult sitting in the smoking shell of a once proud and mostly principled party. Trump will be gone one day and when he does go away they have nothing. They will never again accidentally luck into a thing like him. Name his replacement that can fill his orthopedic shoes (bone spurs) - Pence? Please. Another Bush? Okay. Cruz? Good one. Rubio? Nope. Don Jr.? He’d be crying after 2 days. Haley? Maybe. Ivanka? For real? Nunes? Joke. Romney? Pompeo? Kasich? Liz Cheney? Gym Jordan? McCarthy? Amash? Sanford? Walsh? Melania? Weld? Bolton? Name one of your own you think can replacement P.T. Trump. After he leaves the rebuild of the Republican Party/brand will take decades.
