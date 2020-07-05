Trump’s concerns
President Trump retweets any old crazy conspiracy theory he sees on Twitter, but when it comes to the safety of our troops, he requires 100% verification from military sources as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s OK? We have never had such an irresponsible president.
Your duo July 2 stories say it all: “White House defends response to bounty threat” and “Trump vows to veto defense bill over base names.” Trump cares more about Confederate generals than American soldiers. He cares more about his reelection than protecting America. I don’t care if Biden is brain-dead; he’d be a better president than Trump.
We’ve had four years of non-stop lies and insanity. Isn’t that enough?
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Time to cease
Is the world upside down? I think that it is!
I was disturbed when the protesters shut down I-40. Federal law states, “Pedestrians are prohibited on the American highway system.” It also states that those who violate the law can be ticketed. Was the law enforced? No it was not. How many drivers had to detour? What about ambulances and other first responders? Were their rights violated? Yes, they were.
Yes, that was disturbing.
On June 29, a group of protesters sat down in Trader Joe’s (“Protest closes Trader Joe’s,” June 30). The store posted on social media that it supports its black employees and customers. That should have been enough to satisfy the protesters, but it was not. They willfully obstructed those who wished to shop and caused others to wait outside, because the number of people inside the store pushed their capacity limit.
This is ridiculous! What about those shoppers who did not go in to spend their hard-earned cash?
Of the 40 protesters in the store and the 20 waiting outside, how many of them bought something? My guess is zero. Trader Joe’s lost money that night, which during this pandemic time, is not good for any business.
I am not just disturbed, but disgusted as well. When protests like these examples infringe on the rights of others, it is time to cease.
Seventeen days of protests is enough!
Linda Hill
Winston-Salem
Overstepping their right
During World War II when London was being bombed, the British government signaled the people to take shelter whenever an attack was eminent. I wasn’t there at the time, but I’m pretty sure members of the Labour Party didn’t propose legislation to the Parliament accusing the Conservative Party of overstepping their right to stand out in the middle of the street and let the bombs fall on their heads.
Fast forward to the present. The bombs have been replaced by the COVID-19 virus. Instead of making loud noises and doing obvious damage, the threat is silent and not always obvious. Instead of periodic damage, the danger is constant. Instead of endangering old and young alike, the virus is more lethal to select groups. Unlike the bombs, the virus is easily passed on from one to another at any time.
Once again, our government is sounding the alarm. We are admonished to take shelter in our homes, wear face masks and avoid crowds. But this time some people are proposing legislation saying that those who would save their lives are trampling on their right ... to stand out in the middle of the street and let the bombs fall on their heads.
What is it they don’t they get?
Michael Rodda
Winston-Salem
