Injustices cannot be ignored
Our community has experienced the impact of COVID-19, the economic impact and the horrifying murder of George Floyd. We grieve and are heartbroken over the suffering that weighs heavily over all of us, especially our African American neighbors.
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem believes that we must recognize that our community has been shaped by institutional inequity that so many are seeking to redress. At the most basic level, generations of injustice in our community has impacted those least likely to have access to the resources that so many of us take for granted.
The injustices cannot be ignored! Understanding, education and appreciation of the black community must take place and must be ongoing!
The Shepherd Center provides services to a diverse population — racially and faith traditions. Our board and staff are committed to standing up for justice.
We know firsthand the disparities in health and income security, especially the crushing impact on the African American aging population. This impact is the result of laws and policies that did not support the African American community.
We are committed to engaging in action to make change happen around us and find ways to contribute to the wellbeing of everyone in our community. We want to be a part of the change — leading when necessary and following as needed.
We will continue our efforts to promote and support successful aging. We will embrace any opportunity to achieve an even greater understanding of the needs and desires of the African American community.
Mildred S. Wood and Sam Matthews
Winston-Salem
Matthews is the executive director and Wood the president of the board of the Shepherd Center. — the editor
Giving advice
About 1969, when things were a lot more unsettled than they are now, the Hartford, Conn., Police Department sent a community relations officer to our coffeehouse to talk to us hippies about improving their image.
I said, get white uniforms, some sort of cute white hat with a Red Cross on the front. Lose the 9mms and the black leather gear, carry bags of candy for kids. Try and emphasize all the good stuff you do, like rescuing people from car wrecks, finding lost kids and dogs, placating fighting spouses, stopping fights of all kinds, picking incapacitated drunks off the street, busting dope dealers, all that.
If you carry guns, have them loaded with one blank, one bird shot and live rounds after that. If somebody keeps coming at you after two warning shots, too bad for them.
You need to basically stop trying to scare people and demonstrate that you do a lot of quiet good. You are not an occupying army, you are the leading edge of health care and social services. Fire departments for personal conflagrations.
I guess they didn’t like that advice.
Stephen Wishnevsky
Walkertown
Thoughtful reading
I look forward on Sundays to reading the columns of Byron Williams and Richard Groves. They are always thoughtful, fair-minded and insightful. We are fortunate to have them in our city.
Hal Garner
Winston-Salem
