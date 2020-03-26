Directly responsible
N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger does not mind using his position in North Carolina to improve his financial status in real estate transactions (“Berger complaint focuses on house sale,” Feb. 13).
He should use his position to help an estimated 500,000 people in need of health care by voting to expand Medicaid coverage in this state.
His actions are directly responsible for a lot of the financial problems facing many hospitals in North Carolina.
I think he is a disgrace to the state of North Carolina and is using Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as his role model.
If there is ever a time for health coverage, it’s now during this coronavirus pandemic.
Raymond M. Worrell
Ennice
Which one?
On Monday evening, I watched Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, push the idea that “lots of grandparents out there” should be willing to take a chance against the coronavirus — should be willing to risk death — in order to save the economy.
On Tuesday morning, I watched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, say that we’re all in this together and we’re not going to sacrifice even 1% of the population just to revive the economy.
I forget — which one represents the “pro-life” party?
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
Disliking Trump
There’s some merit to the March 24 letter “Saving us from China.” Investing in “global society” was a mistake — largely because of the intellectual and cultural limitations of Americans who couldn’t shift from a manufacturing economy to an information economy. That’s one result of America’s long-standing flirtation with anti-intellectualism. Still, he’s right.
But when he writes that “The fake news media and the far-left filled our heads with hate and fear” for President Trump, he’s simply ignoring reality.
I don’t hate the president, but I certainly dislike and fear him — and not for anything the media said or did except for actually quoting him in context, which is its job. I dislike Trump for his weakness of character and intellect.
I dislike him because he is a liar who will one day say “It’s a hoax!” and the next day say, “I never said it was a hoax!” — which he’s done in relation to China a couple of times now. I dislike him for going from “Only I can fix this” to “I take no responsibility for this.” I dislike him for his arrogance and his bigotry.
None of this is because of “fake news media,” but because Trump’s many flaws are abundantly evident every time he opens his mouth.
Trump does not have the ability to get us through this current crisis and we’d all be better off if he resigned.
Duncan Mason
Winston-Salem
Who’s to blame?
It sounds like one of those unanswerable moral-dilemma questions: Which is worse, shooting one person on Fifth Avenue, or possibly causing many deaths by withholding information about a deadly virus until you have time to dump your at-risk stocks (“Burr gave dire warning weeks ago,” March 20)?
And who’s to blame? Clearly, the shooter and the withholder of information are culpable. But others also own a share of the guilt.
If you help elect people who consider their own finances to be more important than the lives of the people they have sworn to protect, or if you help them stay in office, you are an accomplice, just as if you were driving the hit-man’s getaway car.
Another question: Who else knew what was coming, but withheld information? We have the right to know who bought and sold stocks because of insider information about the virus and the coming market dive. Our government has the responsibility to identify them and make sure they are brought to justice.
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
No oversight
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a national hero.
I know that a lot of people don’t like her. But if not for her, the $2 trillion aid deal would have been full of goodies for corporations and nothing for working people. It would have given $500 billion to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump to use as a giant slush fund to use with no oversight at all. These are not trustworthy people. Does anyone doubt that Trump would wind up paying sycophants who kissed up to him?
Even though it’s the largest relief bill in history — a fact for which Trump will doubtless take credit — it’s not nearly enough to prevent a recession. Its relief will only be temporary.
After everything they’ve shown America, it still astounds me that anyone trusts Republicans. They are the party of the rich. All they care about is money and power.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Looking forward
I look forward to seeing Gov. Roy Cooper’s hair on May 15.
Gary Strickland
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.