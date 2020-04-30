Opening restaurants
From a financial perspective, I offer this suggestion to all restaurants considering reopening:
As someone who is long retired, but with a diversified financial background, it would seem to me that a restaurant needs to maximize the number of tables and guests in order to cover overhead and make it profitable. You can’t eat with a mask on. You cannot social-distance without 6 feet between chairs. The table sales are the substance of the organization and window traffic is just extra that helps out.
Therefore, we have a quandary when asking restaurants to social distance. But thinking out of the box presents an option here probably not considered.
Very expensive restaurants do not crowd the tables, but their prices are higher. For a small restaurant to have half the tables means it has to raise the price of its entrees considerably. It will be serving half the food, need half the wait staff, half the bus boys and clean-up, but still need the same gross income. To that end, it will need to have a two-tier price structure. Buy an entree of pork chops, mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll with a drink for $12.99 at the window or $17.99 if you want to sit at a table.
It would work, but it means that most of us will eat less frequently inside of a restaurant. Which will be true anyway, as there will be less seating. How bars will do it is beyond me.
Robert Geyer
Bermuda Run
Child care shortage
Families rely on our early education system to keep working, and our state’s economy does, too. But child care programs rely on tuition to operate, and most parents are staying home with their children during this crisis. Many of these small businesses won’t survive the loss of their primary source of income, leaving many in our community without a place for their children when it’s safe to go back to work.
As the board chair of Smart Start of Forsyth County and through my work with business leaders as a Vistage chair, I am deeply concerned about the families who will need child care and the ability of the small businesses that make up our critical, underfunded and fragile early education system to survive this public health and economic emergency. Early education is the key to future success in school and life for these children, and access to child care is also the key to helping our community bounce back.
We were already facing a child care shortage before COVID-19 hit, and now nearly one-third of child care providers in Forsyth County have closed. The reality is that many won’t be able to reopen without support from state leaders. Policymakers must provide funding to help these small businesses recover and support our child care industry — the workforce behind the workforce — or else it will be incredibly hard for N.C.’s families to go back to work. I urge you to let them know you care about this crucial issue, too.
Sheryll Strode
Winston-Salem
To make a difference
I was sitting on my patio. As when I was 10 years old, I was amazed at the blue skies, with no contrails, no pollution, no haze. We see that the Earth is trying to return, to heal as we are.
Left alone, we want to go back to the “good old days” when we could just mindlessly use up our resources, so vast, so limitless. But we’ve reached our limits. We’re just now reaching for the “pause button” to stay off the beaches, to stay at home and perhaps, just perhaps, reevaluate why we are placed on this Earth. Will it shake us into some clear thinking? To make a difference, and make this setback an opportunity?
Bruce C. Anderson
Winston-Salem
This is a leader
It is so reassuring to listen to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press briefings. He relates facts based on scientific research and data and he never fails to express concern for anyone who is experiencing or is affected by COVID-19 with empathy and sincerity. He answers questions with civility and respect for the reporters and never resorts to insults, name-calling or denigration of their media affiliation.
Gov. Cuomo has approached the pandemic in New York with concrete plans based not on his personal opinions or recommendations of his family members, but with verifiable data from highly credible medical resources such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. When he rolls out a plan it is fully explained in detail, language is specific, there are no vague references to undeveloped procedures or fantasy predictions, gifts from heaven, and obviously unrealistic goals. He doesn’t need to use the words “beautiful, fantastic, great” to sell the plan; it speaks for itself. When his staff is called upon to answer questions relevant to their area of expertise, they don’t need to begin with praise and glorification of the governor’s efforts. They simply answer the question knowledgeably, professionally and without hesitation, indicating that they have had a role in developing the plan.
The contrast between the governor’s and the president’s briefings is absolutely stunning. For President Trump, it’s all about him; for Cuomo, it’s all about solutions to the problem. That’s why Cuomo is a leader and Trump is a loser … and hopefully an even bigger one in November.
Lois Roewade
Pfafftown
