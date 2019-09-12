Any of them
In response to the letter “Step up” (Sept. 9), I’ll bite.
Firstly, the letter’s author may not share the views of these candidates, but since we don’t practice socialism in the U.S. (and are constitutionally prevented from doing so, this being a democratic republic), he need not concern himself with such monikers.
Regarding the “clown car” referenced as transport for the Democratic candidates, rest assured, that vehicle is safely secured in a D.C. parking garage, its driver ensconced in the Oval Office.
As to which Democratic candidate I would support as the final nominee, that would be any of them! No one could do a worse job of governance than has President Trump and his band of sycophants.
Any of the Democratic candidates would do an immensely superior job.
Lastly, to which of the Democratic candidates I believe would make the better president, that’s easy: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
He is young, energetic, capable of finesse and critical thinking, has active military experience, is intelligent beyond the majority of the population (don’t you want a president who’s smarter than you?), and is capable of moderating his response to any given situation such that a positive outcome is achieved.
While it’s possible that “Mayor Pete” will not be awarded the nominee position, any other Democratic candidate would be a far better choice than — to quote George Will — the “venomous charlatan” currently inhabiting the White House.
Jeffrey Hight
Winston-Salem
Non-belief no surprise
About “Sharpie-gate”: Even if President Trump’s claim about the threat to Alabama had any basis in reality, it’s still not surprising that no one would believe him. He’s not only an emperor with no clothes, he’s the boy who cried wolf.
If you lie 99 times, people aren’t likely to believe your 100th statement.
Unfortunately, his words have consequences, as do his actions. A provision in the U.S. Code titled “False weather reports” makes it a crime to falsely claim or represent the authority of government weather science. The code calls for a fine or imprisonment “not more than ninety days, or both.”
It’s not likely that Trump will be punished, though.
The Sept. 1 letter “What he thinks” suggested that Trump isn’t racist, he’s just lazy; he doesn’t care if he says anything offensive, he just doesn’t want to be bothered with the notion that he should be concerned about other people’s feelings.
That’s the attitude — that we should care about other people’s feelings — that is regularly written off as “politically correct.”
Trump is also lazy when it comes to learning the law and avoiding saying or doing things that violate it. He thinks he was elected king and everyone is now supposed to just bow to him and do what he says.
Alas, that’s not how our nation works.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
Promises made …
On Sept. 9, in a “helicopter speech” on the White House lawn, President Trump promised to release a report on his personal finances “soon.”
Of course, he also promised to release his taxes before the 2016 election, so I’m not holding my breath.
Not one new mile of a border wall has been built.
To the next letter writer who wants to talk about how Trump kept his promises, please tell us which promises he kept. I’m truly curious.
Paul Gioia
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I’d love to see Trump’s promised tax returns and Melania’s promised immigration papers. Trump said in Aug. 2016 that Melania was going to have a news conference and explain her immigration situation and reveal all. Never happened. 3 years and no conference yet. Typical Trumps.
L1: So, there is a Trump clown car and a Dem clown car. They will collide in November 2020. One survivor will emerge. Worse luck for the country, either way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.