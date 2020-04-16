Remember when?
So according to President Trump, he has absolute power. He didn’t implement stay-at-home orders, but he can call them off whenever he wants (“Trump says it’s his call when to ease virus rules, not governors’,” April 14).
Remember when Republicans called President Obama a tyrant because he gave people health insurance and First Lady Michelle Obama said that exercise and healthy food were good for you? Ah, those were the days.
Justin Toma
Winston-Salem
Criticizing Trump
All of the Trump-haters need to keep their pencils sharpened because they will need them in the next few weeks.
The good news for them is that whatever President Trump does, they can criticize it. For example, when he held a news briefing every day to keep us informed on the latest on the COVID-19 virus, a writer for The Washington Post wrote that he was using the air time as a reelection ploy. Then one day he didn’t have one and a New York Times reporter wrote that he was a bad leader for not keeping us informed. Darned if you do and darned if you don’t.
Sooner or later a decision must be made on when it is safe to get the economy moving by allowing businesses to re-open. If our president allows the individual governors to decide when the businesses in their state can get back to normal, the critics can criticize him for not leading. If he decides to let the businesses get back to normal and the number of cases increase for a time, the critics can criticize him for acting too hastily.
My question to the second-guessing letter writers is how many of you would like to be in the hot seat and have to make these decisions? Not many, I suspect. It is so much easier to criticize others. Think about that before you send in that next hate letter.
Jeff Matthews
Lexington
Today’s conservatives
You recently printed a letter (“Moral authority,” March 28) that claimed conservatives were suggesting that we should sacrifice some of our citizens to keep the economy running.
I thought surely the letter was exaggerating. These must be some kind of extreme conservatives.
So imagine my shock to see that the idea is gaining traction among conservatives from Bill O’Reilly to the Heritage Foundation.
As The Washington Post reported on April 13: “Multiple leading conservative advocacy groups plan to announce a joint coalition to demand the reopening of the U.S. economy despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushing for government authorities to loosen restrictions against the warnings of leading public health experts.”
This is a frightful disregard of life. And for what? Money?
I suspect the people supporting this idea haven’t even had to dip into their savings yet, but in typical conservative fashion, they think they’re the real victims.
If they succeed, it’s likely to be other, more vulnerable people who will suffer for their greed.
I grew up around conservatives who were good people. They would give you the shirts off their backs. Today’s conservatives are nothing like that.
I saw a preacher online who said, “People today can’t meet Jesus; they can only meet you. What will they learn about Jesus from meeting you?”
I ask these people, ready to sacrifice other people’s lives for their money, what does this teach people about your political beliefs? What does it teach them about your religious beliefs?
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Must be protected
The United States Postal Service must be protected! It has provided many good jobs for African Americans at a time when other opportunities weren’t available to them.
It also provides excellent services to the people at a reasonable price including post office boxes, stamps, sending packages, applying for passports as well as many other functions.
The United States chronically underfunds services that greatly impact most Americans. We’ve already bailed out the auto industry and the banks, both of which continue to negatively impact our environment. The collapse of the USPS into private companies would negatively affect most people who wouldn’t be able to afford privatized services.
Natalie Gwishiri
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#2. Criticizing Trump. I don’t give a rat’s behind if Trump has daily briefings or not. They are replacement rallies which he otherwise can’t hold at the present time. Listen, Trump at this point is like teats on a bull - unnecessary. He first says he has absolute power then he backs down. Nothing he says means anything. Governors are going ahead with the job at hand. Trump isn’t a help so they by-pass him. He has rendered himself irrelevant. Trump ain’t opening up nothing. It will be the governors and mayors. So I’m not criticizing Trump. I don’t think about him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.