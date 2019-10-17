Fair name needs vote
It was an interesting experience working a booth at the Dixie Classic Fair. While chatting with folks who stopped by, we offered them the opportunity to sign a petition to keep the current name of the fair.
Everyone immediately added their name to the list for a total of 2,321 names, and most said it would be their last year attending if the name is changed. Dixie refers to the region south of the Mason-Dixon line. It is another word for South.
Most of us who live here do so by choice. None of us living here had anything to do with any historical reference that a small group of people used to convince the City Council to change the name. In addition to the revenue lost from fewer fair goers, it has been reported that the cost of changing the name would be approximately $97,000.
That money could benefit residents in the community in many more ways than for paint and signs. Instead of letting a small group of people dictate the name change, put it on a ballot so the will of the majority would be heard.
If the South has so much wrong with it, has anyone ever heard someone say they were going to retire and move north?
JoAnn Dunn
Clemmons
Make it the Piedmont Classic
If we choose “Carolina Classic” as the Dixie Classic Fair’s new name, South Carolina will try to steal it. Keep “Classic” as a nod to its history, and let’s go with “Piedmont Classic Fair.”
Then Greensboro, Wilkesboro, Mayodan and Asheboro may claim it — but that is OK. In fact, that’s the point. It’s a regional fair and our region is the Piedmont (foot of the mountains).
Dillon Robertson
Winston-Salem
Hiding from the light
What is he afraid of?
I thought President Trump was supposed to “drain the swamp.” I thought he was supposed to shine a light in the dark corners of “the deep state” and clean them out.
Instead, he’s doing his best to hide from the light himself.
What is he hiding? Why doesn’t he want the American people to see his tax returns? Why doesn’t he want his officials to speak to the U.S. House? Why is he fighting to keep from turning over transcripts of “perfect” phone calls?
Hillary Clinton sat for endless hours of testimony. She never ran from a subpoena. She never tried to hide her taxes.
Is anyone still fooled by this blowhard coward?
Jane Simmons
Winston-Salem
Lining their pockets
The writer of the Oct. 12 letter “The real collusion” writes, “For the first time in decades, we have a president who actually cares about the common people and that is more than this group can bear. No longer will they be able to give lip service to the deplorables while lining their own pockets and the pockets of their family members.”
OK, it’s been almost two years. Who’s going to tell him about the 2017 Republican corporate tax giveaway?
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
MacArthur grants
Kudos to the several people with North Carolina ties for the recognition of their talents (“The luminaries among us,” Oct. 8). Unfortunately, these awardees are no longer young, and who knows how much “potential” they may have at this point. Those who were educated here may be members of a dying breed, unless the legislature changes its mind about funding our formerly top-notch university system at the appropriate levels.
Richard Gray
Winston-Salem
