A good resolution
The Forsyth County commissioners are to be commended for adopting the “Resolution in Support of a State Goal of 100% Clean Renewable Energy by 2050 and Creation of Green Jobs” at their Dec. 5 meeting (“Forsyth adopts 2050 climate goal,” Dec. 6). The resolution contains strong language about the risks posed by climate change and the need to address those risks. The commissioners approached the issue in a constructive, bipartisan manner. They did not politicize the issue; they did not pretend the problem does not exist or that the problem would somehow resolve itself without action. The only dissenting vote was over the substance of the plan, not whether we need a plan.
While it is important for municipalities to plan a transition off of fossil fuels, that in itself will not solve the problem. Climate change is a global problem. Congress needs to correct the market failure that has created the problem and use our nation’s economic power to persuade other countries to act, too. The problem will not be solved without leadership by the world’s most powerful and dynamic economy.
Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis should take a lesson from the Forsyth County commissioners and deal with the problem now, in a constructive, bipartisan manner. The longer Congress waits to act, the more difficult it will be to solve the problem.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
Important issues
During his haranguing of an impeachment witness on Dec. 9, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz talked about how urgent it was to address matters of health care, college debt and climate change. Those were more urgent matters than impeaching the president, he said, and he’d prefer the House tackle those matters.
So, just for the record, Gaetz, a Republican, thinks health care, college debt and climate change are important issues. At least, he did on Monday. I wish we could put a pin in that claim and keep it for future reference.
Democratic Rep. David Cicilline immediately responded to Gaetz, reminding him that the House had already passed bills dealing with those matters this year. The Democratic-led House — which President Trump loves to call the “Do-Nothing Democrats” — has passed more than 400 bills this session and are now waiting for the Republican-led Senate to do something with them.
I would advise that nobody hold his or her breath waiting.
The Republicans from the president on down dissemble, distort and distract about all matters great and small. But I’m sure they’re sincere about Hunter Biden and Ukraine.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Simplistic
To hear the writer of the Dec. 6 letter “Bad City Council karma” tell it, the only people in Winston-Salem who pay taxes are people who live in the 27104 and 27106 ZIP codes. Citizens who live in East Winston — in other words, African American citizens — don’t contribute. They only take. I think that’s a bit … simplistic, to say the least. I could say more.
Also, he seems to think there’s something underhanded about City Council members Vivian Burke and D.D. Adams advocating for their constituents, especially if they’re successful. Somehow he doesn’t seem to mind representatives in the 27104 and 27106 ZIP codes advocating for their constituents.
I wonder what the difference could be.
“Notice the role race plays,” he suggests. Oh, I do. I do.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Economic justification
During my undergraduate years I participated in an oral history project with former German citizens concerning the rise of Adolf Hitler from the late 1920s until 1939.
Every German I interviewed told me how good the economy had become during this period and how everyone seemed to have more money. These reasons seemed to be the overwhelming justification for ignoring the governmental demonization of the “others.”
Since Judas Iscariot, humanity has sacrificed its morals and ethics upon the altar of greed. Truly, the love of money is the root of all evil.
Thom Summey
Yadkinville
