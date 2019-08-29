The fair’s heritage
My mother, who was born in 1915, always shared stories about her grandparents taking her to the fair when she was a child. They gave her a handful of change to spend, which was a real treat then.
My father promised to take his sister and nephew to the fair on Oct. 7, 1948. So happened, he had to drop my mother off at the Old City Hospital first. I was born the next day and have been going to the fair as part of my birthday celebration for 65 years.
Some of my fondest memories come from taking my son, and now my granddaughters, to the fair each year. So, I went to the fair before it was the Dixie Classic and I’ll go to the fair whatever the name will be.
If we want to be true to the fair’s heritage, we could move it back to Salem and make it a grain exposition. We could even make it the Winston-Salem Fair, as it was from 1897 until 1956, when the then-segregated fair became the Dixie Classic Fair for Northwest North Carolina. How long has it been since we’ve heard it called that?
So, bottom line, what’s in a name? In this case, a reminder of a time when names were changed to make a statement that it seems some people still want to make: you don’t look like us so we don’t care what you think or feel.
Nancy Young
Winston-Salem
Concentration camps
I’m sure President Trump and his supporters would love for everyone to think that his border detention camps are like fun summer camps. They bristle at comparisons to concentration camps.
But it’s been well documented that detainees have been kept in grossly overcrowded cages with limited access to basic necessities like clean water, food, medical attention and even toothbrushes. Trump’s Department of Justice went to court to try to deny these basics to detainees.
Last week we learned that the Trump administration is refusing the vaccinate detainees against the flu. All in the name of “deterrence.”
This could lead to an epidemic in his camps — which he’d likely blame on the victims.
And Trump’s supporters are more concerned with the use of the term “concentration camps” than with how these children are actually treated.
We went to war to stop “concentration camps.” We shouldn’t be flirting with conditions that invite comparisons. America should be as far away from concentration camp conditions as we can possibly get. But America isn’t really America these days.
Philip Bent
Winston-Salem
The Dane purchase
I’ve heard that the Danes are considering purchasing the United States. There might be some advantages to U.S. citizens if they did.
First, the Danes already have a comprehensive health care system that covers 100% of their population. Their cost of health care per person is approximately one half of what it is in the United States and 90% of their population reports that they are totally satisfied with it. Nothing has been done to improve our health care system in the last three years, so to adapt the Danish system looks like a win for the U.S.
All Danish education is free, even at university level. This would eliminate billions of dollars of student loans in the future.
Danes also have generous family leave provisions and vacation time above those normally available in the U.S.
The Danish system concentrates on converting wealth into well-being for its citizens while embracing a free-market system. Danes are not just paying taxes; they are investing in their society and are purchasing quality of life. Studies show that the Danes are some of the happiest people in the world.
And then there is the really big advantage: The Danes already have a monarchy. Their royal family is already set up and operating while the U.S. only has a wanna-be king. The Danes have a long history of knowing how to handle their royalty. They don’t let them get involved in running their country. They know that kings and wanna-be kings make poor rulers.
Hugh M. Parker
Winston-Salem
Harsh news
Where is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? The harsh news keeps coming out about the 8,000 homeless living on the streets of her city. Is she unconcerned, afraid or uninterested in their votes?
She must have other bigger things to worry about: immigration, gun control, recession, etc.
Reggie Eller
Ferguson
