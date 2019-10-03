Presidential right
In July, President Trump told a group of teenagers and young adults that under Article II of the Constitution, “I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”
I guess you have to be a very stable genius to find a constitutional provision like that, which no one else, including the founding fathers, ever noticed. Maybe this is part of that “living Constitution” that conservatives talk about.
Because of that claim and claims like it, a lot of conservatives are probably thinking that the Ukraine scandal is just no big deal. But if Trump can do whatever he wants by virtue of being president, so could President Barack Obama. And so could a President Bernie Sanders or a President Elizabeth Warren.
How many Trump supporters are comfortable with those ideas?
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Sinking
Has the Titanic finally hit the iceberg?
There is clear evidence that the president of the United States in a phone call asked the president of Ukraine to dig up some dirt on a possible political opponent, Joe Biden. Also, there was an implicit threat to withhold financial aid to the Ukrainian government if this dirt were not provided.
It is illegal for the president to ask a foreign national to provide something of value to his campaign. Many legal scholars agree that opposition research on a political opponent is “something of value.” But even if not illegal, President Trump’s actions are definitely an abuse of power. Had it not been for a brave whistleblower spilling the beans, the American public would have never known of this abuse of power. More importantly, the whistleblower’s complaint served as the needed catalyst for Democrats to call for a formal impeachment inquiry.
If the administration continues to stonewall subpoenas issued by committees of the House of Representatives, that refusal must also be construed as obstruction of justice.
I have no doubt that more of Trump’s misbehavior will be uncovered by the impeachment investigation of this corrupt administration. With hope, the uncovered misdeeds will finally convince a growing majority of Americans that Donald J. Trump is unfit to be president of the United States.
Republican lemmings, it is not too late to abandon ship. But you better hurry … the ship is beginning to sink.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
A question
A question for our political leaders, President Donald Trump, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Virginia Foxx and Rep. Ted Budd: What are you doing to reduce gun violence?
Robert Merritt
Winston-Salem
Loyalty to the Constitution
The White House, once known as the people’s house, is now the House of Un-American Activities. The current resident, whose name I shall not write, has brought disgrace to the office of the presidency and the nation in the eyes of the world. Loyalty to the Constitution has been replaced by loyalty to the president. The good of the people is defined as what is good for the president. The rule of law is subverted with the rule of the president and biased judges are being strategically placed to ensure that might makes right. Science has been ignored at the peril of the entire planet. Lying is a given and the question is not if the president lies, but how many lies he tells in any given speech.
Some would say that the 2020 election should be used to remove the president, but remediation of the cancer that has taken over the White House cannot wait. It is time to end the tyranny and corruption. As Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said in 1999, “Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”
It is time for Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx to be loyal Americans and honor the Constitution rather than loyal Republican lemmings. It is time to cleanse the office of the presidency and restore the rule of law under the Constitution and restore America’s place as leader of the free world.
John Wigodsky
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
L3: When are liberal pols and frauds posing as activists going to address the disproportionate demographics of violent crime?
LTR#2 Sinking
Yes the Titanic has struck it's iceberg. And ain't it fun watching the deck hands (Hannity, Carlson, Limbaugh, Levin) rearranging the deck chairs though?? And thinking their lies, mischaracterizations and distractions will save Captain Orange. Looks like First Mates Rudy, Barr and Pompeo (maybe Pence) may not survive the voyage either. Oh my, that would make Nancy Pelosi the 46th President of the United States of America. Shhhhhhhhhhhh!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.