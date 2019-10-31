Substantial reasons
Kudos to the writer of the Oct. 22 letter, “Why women back Trump.” It’s nice to think that someone might actually have substantial reasons for supporting such an abrasive, divisive character as President Trump, rather than just because he appeals to their worst instincts.
I would not argue with the writer’s sincerity, but it’s still hard to square her claims with the facts.
I think if the evidence is investigated impartially, it’s difficult to escape the fact that Trump’s economy is benefiting from the groundwork laid by President Obama. It’s also being paid for in other ways, through decreased pollution protections and increased federal debt.
I can improve the economy, too, if you allow me to make heroin legal.
He has also “protected,” not “the religious rights of private business owners,” but their religious privileges, at the expense of the religious rights of their employees and/or customers.
Also, as a woman, the letter writer has to sacrifice a certain degree of self-respect to advocate for a champion who is so lacking in respect for her or other women. I would not be willing to do so.
Some might say that everything is a trade-off in this life. The writer is free to choose as she has, but she must pay for her choice. I hope she’s willing to accept the consequences of her decisions.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
One excuse
It seems that Trump supporters have one excuse for his misdeeds: “Hillary or Obama did worse.”
Even if it were possible for someone to be worse than President Trump, how is that at all relevant?
Romaine S. Poindexter
Kernersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.