Defense as small business

I read Ruben Navarrette’s column “Movie stars — sit down and learn” in the April 18 Journal. He asked why we don’t let “hedge fund managers, defense contractors, and investment bankers go on food stamps.” While I will let the hedge fund managers and investment bankers speak for themselves, I am a defense contractor, and I will take the food stamps.

North Carolina is one of the top states supporting our national defense, with several high-profile companies in the Triad and specifically Winston-Salem. A vast majority of defense contractors are small businesses, just like ours, that work hard every day to provide the support our country needs.

Life as a defense contractor is not easy, especially as a small business. Cybersecurity and compliance to a myriad of local, state, federal and Department of Defense regulations is daunting — all while trying to balance the needs of employees and manage finances. Funding, contracts and production are tossed around like rag dolls as politics roils through Washington, D.C. There is a saying: “the only thing worse than working for the government is not working for the government.” While this is said in jest, there is truth to it.

So yes, I will take the food stamps. It might just provide a little more stability in a chaotic and stressed defense industry.

John Crews

Winston-Salem

‘Ill-considered’?

The writer of the letter “In A dream” (April 16) calls Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 27 one-month stay-at-home executive order “ill-considered.” Labeling the governor’s order “ill-considered” is hard to understand, since leading public health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have urged Americans to implement social distancing, limit social gatherings and allow only essential work to continue until we see a downward trend in new virus cases. These are the only weapons we currently have to fight the coronavirus and the right thing to do.

In our state and nationwide we are achieving their intended purpose — slowing the spread of the coronavirus, reducing the number of virus infections and deaths and buying time to upgrade our health care system’s ability to deal with the pandemic.

Once the number of new cases of COVID-19 are reduced sufficiently, then and only then should the governor’s executive order be phased out to allow social gatherings and permit non-essential workers to go back to work. Doing so before then will almost certainly cause a spike in new COVID-19 cases — an action that would truly be ill-considered.

Fred Luce

Winston-Salem

Irresponsible

Last week, President Trump tweeted: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

So first Trump says that the governors “call the shots.” Then he tells the governors’ constituents to fight against them.

This is extremely irresponsible. It’s dangerous. Trump is encouraging lawlessness. Does he want the protesters to be arrested or, worse, to die of coronavirus?

Not everyone is cut out for the level of responsibility that comes with being president. We’d all be better off if Trump resigned.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

Hypocrisy

I was astounded to read Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth say in regard to the impact of COVID-19 on the American economy that “it is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter.” Isn’t this position the antithesis of the Republicans’ argument against abortion — that the sanctity of a human life is more important than people’s choices and lifestyles?

Such hypocrisy.

Karen Cross

Winston-Salem

Unbearable

So the protesters in Michigan (and elsewhere?) are waving Trump 2020 flags, Confederate flags and Nazi flags. First Amendment rights! Yeah!

It’s a good thing there aren’t any black men taking a knee, though; that would be unbearable.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Load comments