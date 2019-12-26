‘Far left’
Christianity Today, a pro-life magazine, has been the flagship evangelical magazine for decades. But after editor-in-chief Mark Galli’s editorial called into question the blind support many evangelicals give to President Trump (“Evangelical magazine says Trump must go,” Dec. 20), Trump called it a “far left magazine.”
It’s almost as if he doesn’t really know anything about Christianity Today.
“No president has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close... I won’t be reading ET again!” Trump tweeted, incorrectly identifying the magazine’s initials.
Is that something a Christian leader would say — nobody has done more for Christians than me? Maybe it’s just me, but Trump seems just a little full of himself.
“I won’t be reading ET [sic] again.” Come on. Does anyone believe he ever read it in the first place?
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Laughing silly
Russians must be laughing themselves silly over the Democrats doing their work for them, if indeed they are trying to disrupt our government.
There is no doubt that our Congress isn’t doing anything to solve any of our problems. Makes you wonder if we really need a Congress.
Susan Rudd
Winston-Salem
FISA rebuke
The FISA court was established as an aid in the war on terrorism (“FISA court rebukes FBI,” Dec. 18). It is empowered to allow government surveillance of people, including American citizens, who may be involved with terrorist activities.
The recent case involving the FBI submitting false information in order to obtain FISA warrants reveals how the process can be abused. As the chief judge observed, “The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”
Instead of acting like the nation’s premiere law enforcement agency, in this case the FBI behaved more like a Third World regime.
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Equal pay for all
For years, women have been fighting the battle for equality in and out of the office. In the workforce, women are always seen as second best. Even today, whether we choose to believe it or not, we are still discriminated against for our gender. As a student at Reagan High School and the Career Center, this makes finding the perfect career difficult. Parents are now starting to give their daughters gender-neutral names and job applications are now starting to have “prefer not to say” as the gender option. Instead of being scared that our applications will be overlooked, or that we might not be taken as seriously, women are starting to fight for their rights.
Unfortunately, in a Dec. 17 article found on the NBC News website, Sarah Jackson states that women will have to wait much longer than we thought for gender equality in the workforce. According to a study, with the current rate of change there won’t be gender equality in the world until the year 2277, centuries from now.
Women are properly educated and have the same, if not better than, knowledge that men have overall. Therefore, women should get equal pay.
Even though it may be a while before women receive equal pay, that should not intimidate us. It should not make us stop fighting for our rights. In the end, women are equal and should be treated as equal.
Katherine Liontis
Winston-Salem
(1) comment
RE: The Letter from Liontis. What a misrepresentation this Letter is . . . a real pile of bologna.
