A cruel limit
The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically shows the need for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. Thanks to Rep. Donny Lambeth and other N.C. House members for supporting a “mini-expansion” bill that would have at least covered COVID-19 testing and treatment for the uninsured. It would have been a much needed step in the right direction. Unfortunately, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec and other leaders in the N.C. Senate refused to include this health coverage (“Limited Medicaid expansion for COVID-19 testing approved by legislature,” May 3). Adoption of this coverage for uninsured workers is imperative.
It’s bitterly ironic that the essential workers who are keeping our state operating are also those who are more likely to have no health insurance. We’re talking about childcare teachers, grocery and food service workers, delivery workers and home health aides.
Expanding Medicaid would cost North Carolina zero state dollars! In addition, Cone Health Foundation estimates that expanding Medicaid would bring more than $11 billion in federal health care funds over a two-year period.
The more than 37 states that have taken steps to expand Medicaid have experienced both better health outcomes and positive fiscal impact. No state has reversed that decision.
Expanding Medicaid would provide more aid to small and rural hospitals, many who are struggling and some who have and may have to close.
Let’s encourage our elected officials to access all opportunities to ease the burdens of COVID-19 on our health care system, our essential workers and our state. This is urgent. Now is the time.
Becky Johnson
Winston-Salem
Extenuating circumstances
Liberals seem to think that the poor jobs report is going to undermine President Trump and lead conservatives like me to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November.
Do they think we didn’t notice the coronavirus pandemic? These are extenuating circumstances and of course the economy is suffering. But while Biden is hiding in his basement, Trump is doing everything he can to get the economy up and running again.
Liberals are trying to portray conservatives as heartless for putting some people at risk. But people are at risk no matter what we do. Right now they’re at risk of mental-health collapse from just sitting at home.
And when it’s safe to go out again, we need viable businesses to give people jobs.
The economy is the life blood of America. We cannot be healthy if the economy is not healthy.
Eric Starnes
Winston-Salem
Only truth
It is always disturbing to get a glimpse into the minds of the steadfast Trumpsters. The May 8 letter “False choices” provided just such a moment. The only truth was the title.
Just to reiterate a well-known fact: The state of New York contributes more to the U.S. Treasury than North Carolina, Montana and Indiana. New York helped finance other states’ recoveries from flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters.
One pertinent question: What happened to the United States of America? Shame on the writer!
David Mount
Winston-Salem
Mighty Titans
This has been a trying school year because of COVID-19, especially for all high school seniors. It is heartbreaking that this has kept them from having their senior prom, senior awards day, and from playing sports, competing in academics, recitals and concerts and other events.
I especially want to give a “shout out” to the Class of 2020 West Forsyth Titans.
Our Titan class of 1969 (West Forsyth High School’s fifth graduating class) held our 50-year reunion last September. Some of our conversations were of how proud we are of the school’s achievements each year. This is the the COVID-19 period, but ours was the Vietnam period, with several bomb scares and school evacuations because of protests. Our class had one Titan die in Vietnam — I consider him our mightiest Titan.
Class of 2020, we are proud of you! Go forward as all Mighty Titans before you and leave your own legacy. Congratulations to all seniors in all our high schools.
Dianne Riedel
Winston-Salem
What legal, ethical,moral right does or did she have ?
https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/13/samantha-power-claimed-she-never-tried-to-unmask-michael-flynn-but-records-show-she-unmasked-him-7-times/
Mr.Srarnes
The average North Carolina citizen doesn't care what other states are doing. With a federal lawwhuch provides quality health care at no cost if need be to those who can't afford adequate health care policies which in many cases are not any better than nothing. Before Government assumed giving & handing out welfare was handle by local charities and churches. Welfare then was seen a last resort thing to the average person due to the fact people over all had pride & integrity and really did desire to work . And 2 jobs if necessary. But something changed people started demanding state & the federal government do something. And since the creation of the great society 20 Trillion plus dollars has been spent on welfare & etc. When will that ever be enough for you Mr Starnes
