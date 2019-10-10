Another day
Clearly, President Trump is guilty of having won the 2016 election. From the perspective of the “swamp,” his win falls into the category of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” After all, you can hardly expect to attach yourself to the coattails of a populist businessman and go about fashioning a career and lining your pockets in the manner that the swamp is supposed to operate.
Hence, he has to go. And the first choice is impeachment. If 2016 taught us anything, it’s that the electorate cannot be counted on to make the right decision come voting time. Impeachment is easy enough though. OK, the whole Russia collusion thing didn’t go well. But there’s plenty more where that came from. Just line up the whistleblowers, leakers and various sundry anonymous sources and frame them as “patriots.” Then turn them loose to relentlessly sling allegations at Trump while having the toadies in the press repeat them ad nauseum until something sticks.
Admittedly, this economy thing is a problem though. Who knew Trump could succeed where the Washington establishment had failed so miserably? Still, a good strategy to defuse that success is to have the press toadies focus on a long list of “experts” who all, of course, see a recession in our future.
Just another day in the swamp.
Mike Parker
Pfafftown
Trump’s obstruction
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was scheduled to give a deposition to one of the House committee’s looking into impeachment on Tuesday. He’d flown in from Brussels to testify. But on Tuesday morning, the Trump administration ordered him not to testify.
Also reported Tuesday is that the White House is ordering other individuals not to testify.
What is Trump afraid of?
“An innocent president allows his team to be interviewed. But a guilty one blocks testimony,” Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted in response.
He’s right. Trump is guilty as hell or he’d say, “Let everyone testify — let the truth come out!”
I’m one of those liberals of whom conservatives say, “He can’t get over the 2016 election.” They’re right. I can’t believe the American people — a significant portion of them, if not a majority — were so gullible, so willing to believe this huckster and failed businessman.
At this point, the smart money says that Trump is corrupt. The only question is to what extent. None of the answers look good.
Richard Glennis
Winston-Salem
LTR#1 Another day. Mike Parker, Trump is not being impeached for being elected. He is and will be impeached and Rudy Giuliani and others will be uncovered to different levels because they broke the law. You can not as President ask a foreign President to help get dirt on a political rival and you can’t help him do it. So much has already been found out and it’s disgusting including Rudy’s 2 buddies who got arrested for helping him help Trump. There is a paper trail. They removed the American Ambassador to Ukraine because she wouldn’t go along. Much more is to come. Don’t insult us by saying they are impeaching just because we don’t like him. You have to have good reasons before you attempt impeachment. Trump has given us plenty.
