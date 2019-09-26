Time to act
After watching the young girl from Sweden, Greta Thunberg, and her lonely protest (at first) to make the adults wake up to the dangers of runaway climate change, I am wondering, are we locally doing enough to help? Is our county government doing anything to help mitigate the problem? How about the cities in our area? Are they helping in any way? How about the businesses that thrive here? What can they give back?
I know Gov. Roy Cooper has implemented a program that is trying to address the problem at a state level and I want us to participate in the movement to protect our planet for our children’s children. Seems like it is time to stop talking and act.
Howard Stentz
Clemmons
Trump’s latest scandal
President Trump is lying again.
For those coming in late, the facts: In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden, acting on instructions from U.S. officials in accord with the international community, pressured Ukraine to get rid of Viktor Shokin, a corrupt prosecutor, and threatened to withhold a U.S. loan unless it did so.
Biden’s son Hunter had business in Ukraine, but Shokin was not investigating him.
Trump claims Biden’s argument with Ukraine was corrupt and admits he discussed that with Ukraine. But there was no corruption to discuss. Biden’s exchange with Ukraine was all above the board and understood clearly at the time. There’s no Biden scandal at all.
The scandal is that a government whistleblower learned of conversations in which Trump promised Ukraine something — something so disturbing that he filed a report saying that it threatened national security. The scandal is that the law requires the report to go to the U.S. House, but Trump’s man, acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire, wouldn’t release it. The scandal is that Trump is lying about what happened — once again.
Trump said he’d “love” for the transcript of his talk with the Ukrainian president to be released. He also said he’d “love” to release his tax returns, but he’s currently in court suing to keep them from being released. Trump has a funny way of showing his “love.”
This is reminiscent of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s corrupt attacks against his political opponents. Anyone who believes a word Trump says deserves to be bamboozled.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
A path to citizenship
Using three examples from history — the Works Progress Administration, the Civilian Conservation Corps from the early 1930s and the current Peace Corps — without re-inventing the wheel, why could we not set up a federal program to provide a glide path for citizenship to immigrants and asylum seekers to work and fix our crumbling infrastructure? There are scores of talented, skilled and unskilled and motivated workers who have come to our border now and to our shores in past decades who contributed to the greatness that we enjoy today as Americans.
Bruce C. Anderson
Winston-Salem
Authority
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has undermined the authority of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has undermined the authority of the U.S. Senate.
Attorney General William Barr has undermined the authority of the U.S. Department of Justice.
All because President Trump has undermined the authority of the presidency.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
