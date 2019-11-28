No serious doubt
There is no serious doubt that President Trump is guilty of attempting to use taxpayer money to bribe the Ukrainian president for his own benefit. Multiple witnesses — Trump appointees, Trump donors, decorated war veterans, Trump administration foreign affairs experts, people who have served under other Republican presidents, the very people whom Trump tasked to make it happen — all confirm this fact. His chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, admitted it. His own transcript of the call in question reveals it. Had he not been caught mid-extortion, it would have happened.
So, let’s cut the nonsense. Everyone knows he’s guilty. The only question now is whether we will let him destroy our country.
If his supporters in Congress allow him to get away with this brazen criminality, our experiment in self-government has failed. America is dead.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Advance
We should love everyone
The Nov. 19 article “Group protests in Triad; counterprotest ensues” is troubling. What is troubling about the article is the manner in which some people who profess to be Christians behaved when they confronted a group that was supportive of homosexuals.
Christians should not taunt anyone or disparage them with slurs, because such behavior demonstrates a lack of agape love, which is the purest, deepest kind of love that is expressed not through mere emotions, but as an act of one’s will. Furthermore, agape love seeks what is best for other people, not from our personal viewpoint, but from a biblical point of view.
Although it may be difficult for many of us as Christians to love people whose lifestyle is detestable to us, the Bible makes it clear that Christians should show agape love for everyone, even our enemies (Matthew 5:43-44; Luke 6:27-28). The Bible does not make an exception regarding loving homosexuals.
Certainly, the Bible also makes it clear in both the Old Testament and the New Testament that homosexual relationships are sinful (Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13; Romans 1:18-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10). Therefore, although we who are Christians should love, not hate, homosexuals, we do not need to condone their lifestyle. We can hate a person’s lifestyle, but we should not hate that person.
Those of us who are comfortable as heterosexuals can be thankful that we are not inclined to be homosexuals. However, we need to be faithful in dealing with the sins with which we struggle.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
Eminent domain
NBC reported recently that the Trump administration is preparing paperwork to begin taking private land from its owners to build the long-promised border wall as early as this week.
I thought conservatives were opposed to eminent domain seizures of private property. I thought that was government overreach.
This is one of the things we “Trump haters” — you know, Americans with conscience — are talking about when we note that conservatives have abandoned all their principles to support President Trump.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.