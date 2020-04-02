Reimbursement
Sen. Richard Burr should personally reimburse my friends the $10,500 it cost them to return to the U.S. on a charter flight (“Travel nightmare for couple stranded overseas,” March 22); they wouldn’t have traveled in the first place had he shared his Feb. 27 coronavirus warnings with all instead of with only a select few.
It makes me wonder: who was best served by his partiality, his duplicity? He and his family? Donors? Political party? President? Certainly it was not all the constituents he supposedly represents.
Kathy Pounds
Winston-Salem
The loser
If President Trump knew months ago that it was a pandemic, like he (now) claims, then shouldn’t he have done more? Shouldn’t he have taken steps then to close our borders and organize a medical response? His repeated attempts to minimize the danger put more Americans at risk.
If Trump was working with a “broken system” like he claims, wasn’t three years long enough to fix it? Why did he just make it worse by reducing funding and personnel for a pandemic response team?
I will never, as long as I live, understand why people refuse to see through this charlatan.
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem
Tell me why
More than 3,500 people in the United States have died as a result of COVID-19 and on Sunday, President Trump was tweeting about the ratings for his TV press conferences. Would one of his avid supporters please explain again why you consider this inhumane person to be a good president?
Donna Hatchett
Winston-Salem
Safety first
Thanks for your editorial of March 30 (“Gun permits go viral”). In spite of news that broke later that President Trump declared gun stores essential businesses that could remain open during the pandemic, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker made the right call to use the resources of his office for public safety in these difficult days rather than let them be dominated by demands for permits for the panic buying of firearms.
I understand that people are afraid and uncertain right now. What I don’t understand is what help they think more guns will provide. For what would they be willing to shoot their fellow citizens?
In times like these, we all have to struggle with whether fear or love will lead us. We can buy into dystopian, apocalyptic visions, or we can try to put into practice an idea we’ve always known. I seem to recall something about loving our neighbors, not shooting them.
Mark Rallings
Winston-Salem
Delayed response
The writer of the letter “A new profile” (March 28) diagnosed former Vice President Joe Biden as exhibiting “early signs of dementia” because he sees Biden being “angry, frustrated, perhaps senile, and recently obscene.” If this diagnosis is based on Biden’s stuttering, it is a speech impediment that has been with him since childhood and is recognized as a disability by the Americans with Disabilities Act. It has not disqualified him or interfered with his holding high political office.
If Biden is angry, frustrated and obscene, those probably are his natural reactions to President Trump’s weak and delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just watch Trump’s performance at the White House coronavirus briefings, a misinformation spectacle. He struggles to read his prepared written statements and he repeats himself continuously when he goes off-script. His support team members, except for Dr. Anthony Fauci, are present to praise him and feed his ego. Trump’s anger starts to boil when a “bad reporter” asks him a “nasty question” that he refuses to answer.
It might not be dementia, but it certainly is disturbing.
Gary Meeks
Boonville
A few facts
The March 29 letter “Burr is today’s target” omitted a few facts in its spurious defense of Sen. Richard Burr’s despicable actions.
Yes, the medical experts and the mainstream media publicized the great threat of the coronavirus by Jan. 30. On Jan. 24, Burr attended a private Senate briefing from senior government scientists about the seriousness of the coronavirus. On Feb. 27, Burr told wealthy donors at a private luncheon of the looming public health threat posed by the coronavirus. He did not share any of this crucial information with his constituents as was his moral duty.
Selling stocks pales in comparison to failing to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians and all other Americans.
David Greenwood
Wilkesboro
For the record
I am NOT afraid. Concerned ..yes Afraid .heck no & I refuse to be made to feel that way..
Secondly I refuse to panic . Even if I was to go and pick up my wife's insulin prescription & was told there's none available for the next 6 months I will be concerned but & again there is no need for me to freaking panic we have other options and even if those options got crazy, and went crappy, there is still no need to freaking panic.. .
In closing what people Forget is that when you allow fear, panic to take over, you are out of control and your family should not trust your judgement .. gave a health respect ( aka cautionary fear) for a situation like this one now,back when 9/11/01, and pearl harbor all happened us because we sadly are no longer in total control of our destinay and many of our every day choices & decisions., And who here is a emotional & physical submissive who begs to be told what to do,when & how to do it 24/7 ? And many are blaming Trump yet aft for something that got it's start some 25&30 years ago
https://youtu.be/A-JD099vGnA
