‘Enlarged stories’
When children lie repeatedly and tell “enlarged stories” that they keep modifying, parents and teachers get together to discuss the problem and counseling is recommended.
At present, we have a president who has modified his story about an imminent threat so many times, I can no longer remember the original lie. The stories keep changing hourly with other members of the team having to punt to the new lie on demand.
Please — bring on the counselors.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
We have survived
By chance I have been reading Jon Meacham’s biography of Thomas Jefferson, “Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power,” during the recent events in Washington. It was striking to me how little has changed in some respects since the early years of our republic.
Then, as now, there were two major parties in conflict. The Republicans (not related to the current Republican Party which dates to 1856) were led by Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe, among others. The Federalist Party included John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Alexander Hamilton and Chief Justice John Marshall. Some Federalists were Monarchist, including former Tories desiring to return to a monarchial form of government, even inviting leadership from England. Each side had preferred media.
There are many differences to the 21st century, of course, including the speed with which information could be disseminated in the 19th century, particularly to the more rural areas of the country. Slavery was a huge divisive issue, leading ultimately to Civil War in subsequent decades and still coloring our national discourse today.
Strong differences have clearly been embedded in our national fabric. And yet we have survived for more than 200 years. I truly believe we will survive our current period. If Jefferson and Adams could reconcile many differences at the close of their lives, should we not be able to address our current conflicts with civility?
Mary Lou Moore
Winston-Salem
Good news
Finally, good news on the front page of the Journal this morning!
The Piedmont Land Conservancy has met its goal to preserve the land surrounding the Children’s Home/Crossnore School (“Children’s Home farmland gets permanent protection,” Jan. 14). Such a gift for all of Forsyth County. Hiking trails with entrances for all citizens to utilize. It is already a healing space, but will soon be accessible to any and all who want to experience nature at its best. How can a picture of a sweet donkey not brighten one’s day?
Secondly, I vote for the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council to pick the Providence Culinary Training group to locate at the restored Union Station building (“Eateries vie for coveted location”). Not only does the culinary program already provide excellent food and service at one location, to offer another training location is a win/win for all people to benefit from and enjoy.
I had comments to offer on the poor actions of President Trump, but these positive stories trump Trump.
Mary Martha Smoak
Winston-Salem
Great experiences
It saddens me that the Boy Scouts of America are having financial difficulties and some adults in Scouts didn’t make good choices. I wish everyone had the same great experiences that I’ve had in scouting.
Just recently, I achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. I joined Scouts when I was in first grade and I am still involved in Scouting 10 years later. I’ve made a lot of friends and had great adult leaders over the years. I’ve had a lot of fun camping and earning merit badges at Camp Raven Knob and other locations.
In Scouting, I learned a lot of skills that I don’t think I would have learned anywhere else. I probably wouldn’t have gone camping, learned how to set up my own tent and cooked my own food. I wouldn’t have learned how to sail a small boat, how to fix a car or talked to people in other states on a HAM radio. These are just a few things I’ve learned while earning a total of 38 merit badges.
I’ve also had the opportunity to learn to be a leader. I’ve led my troop as a Senior Patrol Leader, which taught me a lot of responsibility and what qualities a good leader must possess. I also led Scouts and adults to complete my Eagle Scout Project.
From these merit badges and experiences, I’ve learned many skills to help me in the future. I would encourage anyone to join Scouts.
David Speckhart
Pfafftown
