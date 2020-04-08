Standing principles
When I was a young naval officer aboard an Atlantic Fleet destroyer, more than 50 years ago, my behavior was dictated by three oft-repeated U.S. Navy principles:
1. Know your job.
2. Be a man.
3. Take care of your men.
A lot has changed since then, including the introduction of women aboard most if not all naval vessels, but I believe these principles likely still stand in gender-adjusted format.
In my opinion, Captain Brett Crozier of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt lived by and honored these three principles to his great honor and credit. That he should have to suffer for it is reprehensible and sends the entirely wrong message to all service members, officers and enlisted, everywhere (“Navy captain fired after seeking help with outbreak,” April 3).
Tom White
Winston-Salem
Trump the businessman
President Trump and his supporters point to Trump’s business acumen to justify his election. What CEO would tell his regional vice presidents to “figure it out yourselves” when their facilities get hit with a weather catastrophe or a critical supply shortage? What CEO would hoard supplies at their headquarters (or, worse, lie about them) while his vice presidents compete with each other and other companies for those same supplies at escalating prices? What CEO would intentionally mislead his workforce, preventing them from running scenarios and planning how to “get their jobs done”? What effective CEO’s vice presidents view him as part of the crisis they have to manage?
An effective leader sets a clear and viable direction, builds commitment across the organization to that direction and aligns the organization’s resources to pursue that direction. Trump demonstrates daily his failure as a leader and, sadly, why many Americans are dying and will die because of it.
Pamela Duncan Corbett
Winston-Salem
The equipment they need
When the president first mentioned the Defense Production Act (DPA) he seemed to threaten (his usual tactic) corporations that didn’t convert to producing Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators (PPEV). Days later, he named some corporations and congratulated himself for entering negotiations with them to switch production without having to invoke the act. For days, he and Vice President Mike Pence announced big numbers about to be produced.
Days later, Trump announced delivery of a minuscule fraction of the PPEV health officials say is needed, and practically accused medical personnel of misappropriating it. Meanwhile, the numbers he and Pence have touted still aren’t reaching caregivers and responders. Doctors and nurses continue to beg publicly for PPEV. He has finally invoked the DPA, but the “Great Negotiator” has apparently failed at producing the goods.
The president seems to be all about power. It’s time he used it properly. The Army and Air Force have expert logisticians experienced at moving equipment and medical supplies all over the world. Wherever these millions of masks and ventilators are being produced, civilian and military trucks should move them to airports where the Air Force can take them across country. PPEV should be delivered where the CDC says it is needed most, without regard to how a state voted or whether a governor has said nice things about the president.
Every presidential tantrum and whim costs lives. Trump should stop behaving like a brat hoarding toys. We need a real commander-in-chief, not a commander-in-grief!
James Dilda
Kernersville
