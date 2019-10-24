No wrongdoing

So President Trump’s state department just cleared Hillary Clinton of any illegal wrongdoings into her emails. After a three-year investigation (“Clinton email probe finds violations by 38,” Oct. 19).

How’s that for a witch hunt?

Does he still want to lock her up? He probably still has a month or two before he’s locked up.

Henry Summer

Winston-Salem

Answer

In response to the questions raised by the writer of the Oct. 14 letter “Moving forward together,” I think he has his answer with what’s happening with the $100,000 name change of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Robert Caudle

Winston-Salem

The environment

I’m an environmentalist to the degree that I’m a member of the Sierra Club and I accept the science surrounding global warming and human’s contributions. But the politics surrounding global warming arguments creates so much noise that rational discussion is impossible. Let’s refocus the discussion.

Nobody disputes that fossil fuel use causes pollution to air, land and water and contributes to health problems. How about an anti-pollution argument? Even President Trump can’t refute that.

The reality is the world’s economy is still carbon-based and will be indefinitely. Let’s stop with the scary statements about irreversible catastrophe if we don’t cease using fossil fuels in 10 years, or by 2050 or whenever. How about a more realistic and achievable conservation argument? Let’s take the small steps that are affordable and psychologically digestible and which, taken together, will have a significant impact.

Everybody hates penalties and loves incentives. Rather than promoting taxes and fees on energy consumers, offer incentives for conservation. We have some already built into the system but need to expand them significantly.

We should retrofit every government building for energy efficiency. We should require that all auto engines turn off when we stop and on when we press the accelerator. We should continue to promote solar and wind with incentives. We should promote high-speed rail and mass transit in our cities. etc., etc., etc. And we need to re-think nuclear.

My program, therefore, is anti-pollution, conservation and incentives as the best way forward.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to

Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the Journal’s Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Load comments