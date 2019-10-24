No wrongdoing
So President Trump’s state department just cleared Hillary Clinton of any illegal wrongdoings into her emails. After a three-year investigation (“Clinton email probe finds violations by 38,” Oct. 19).
How’s that for a witch hunt?
Does he still want to lock her up? He probably still has a month or two before he’s locked up.
Henry Summer
Winston-Salem
Answer
In response to the questions raised by the writer of the Oct. 14 letter “Moving forward together,” I think he has his answer with what’s happening with the $100,000 name change of the Dixie Classic Fair.
Robert Caudle
Winston-Salem
The environment
I’m an environmentalist to the degree that I’m a member of the Sierra Club and I accept the science surrounding global warming and human’s contributions. But the politics surrounding global warming arguments creates so much noise that rational discussion is impossible. Let’s refocus the discussion.
Nobody disputes that fossil fuel use causes pollution to air, land and water and contributes to health problems. How about an anti-pollution argument? Even President Trump can’t refute that.
The reality is the world’s economy is still carbon-based and will be indefinitely. Let’s stop with the scary statements about irreversible catastrophe if we don’t cease using fossil fuels in 10 years, or by 2050 or whenever. How about a more realistic and achievable conservation argument? Let’s take the small steps that are affordable and psychologically digestible and which, taken together, will have a significant impact.
Everybody hates penalties and loves incentives. Rather than promoting taxes and fees on energy consumers, offer incentives for conservation. We have some already built into the system but need to expand them significantly.
We should retrofit every government building for energy efficiency. We should require that all auto engines turn off when we stop and on when we press the accelerator. We should continue to promote solar and wind with incentives. We should promote high-speed rail and mass transit in our cities. etc., etc., etc. And we need to re-think nuclear.
My program, therefore, is anti-pollution, conservation and incentives as the best way forward.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to
Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Last LTE: As a one-time automobile service director, if I had a motor vehicle whose engine shut off every time the car stopped, I would defeat that feature as soon as I could. The engine drives the air conditioning compressor. With the compressor inoperative, even a few minutes at a long traffic light during our miserable summers can become uncomfortable. Then there are prolonged traffic jams. No sale. However, some models now have this feature, so the earnest Mr. Ostberg et al do have choices.
Elsewhere, he is more on target. Nuclear power should be considered. The technology has advanced, and the waste matter as a problem has been oversold. Retrofitting government buildings is fine, but the major contributors to global warming are transportation and power generation. Increased use of sensible biofuels (ethanol from corn is not sensible) will help as will carbon sequestration.
Seeing no one here has seen or read the report at this time,but Hillary is still not out of the woods entirely as there is still no report from the DOJ that is looking into who started & participated in creating the Russian gate fiasco. Prior to Trump even taking the oath of office. And I do feel bad for the good for being left out but the then good leadership out into place back in 2015 the mess they are complaing about.🤪
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.